Battle of Badges blood drive set for Friday in McDowell

McDowell’s first responders are rolling up their sleeves and encouraging the community to do the same at the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The event will be held Friday, May 20 from 1:30-6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building.

The McDowell County Rescue Squad, fire departments, Marion Police Department, McDowell County Emergency Medical Services, McDowell County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be encouraging blood donations in honor of their respective agencies.

Donors at the blood drive will vote for their favorite badged departments before they donate, and the winner is announced at the end of the drive.

More donors are needed to make appointments now to help ensure accident victims, cancer patients and new mothers experiencing complicated childbirths have access to lifesaving blood product transfusions without delay, according to a news release.

The goal is to collect 40 units. All presenting donors will receive a Challenge Coin and Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable stickers. Also, there will be refreshments, courtesy of local restaurants.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: Battleofbadges.