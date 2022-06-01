Basketball fund-raiser for Marion Police Officer Breanna Toney set for Friday evening

Friday evening, some of McDowell County’s finest law enforcement officers and emergency service workers will hit the court at the McDowell Rec Center to raise money for one of their own.

A fundraising basketball game for Marion Police Officer Breanna Toney will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at the McDowell Recreation Center on West Court Street.

This fundraiser game will include the Marion Police Department, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and the McDowell EMS in a battle of the badges. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for 12 and younger, according to Frank Williams, one of the organizers.

On Monday, Jan. 31, Officer Toney was on her way to work at the Marion Police Department when she was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash on N.C. 226 North in Mitchell County.

Since that incident, numerous people have stepped forward to help Toney and her family during this time, especially with their mounting medical bills. A barbecue fundraiser held in March by the local N.C. Farm Bureau office raised a total of $18,454. Numerous Marion restaurant came together to raise money for Toney and her family, too.

Toney has undergone surgeries as part of her still ongoing recovery. But Police Chief Allen Lawrence said her doctors have released her to go back to work in a light duty capacity such as working at the police station’s office.

“She has certainly come a long way since the morning of Jan. 31, and she continues to get better each day,” said Lawrence to The McDowell News. “As always, our community continues to support Breanna and her family through fund-raisers. The basketball tournament this Friday night at the McDowell Recreation Center is yet another example of that community support. We appreciate Frank and all his efforts to organize this event. I would like to invite everyone to come out and watch McDowell’s emergency service workers play each other in a few games of basketball while supporting Breanna.”

For more information, call 803-2229.