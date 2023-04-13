2023 is the Year of the Trail in North Carolina, and the McDowell Trails Association is working hard to make the most of it in McDowell County.

Most recently, Steve Pierce, president of the MTA, partnered with Alyssa and Matthew Hughes, owners of Barefoot Baby, to create original, locally produced merchandise. Barefoot Baby is traditionally a baby/child clothing line produced on Depot Street in Marion, but they have expanded to include adult size “Year of the Trail” T-shirts and workbooks, according to a news release.

“As soon as I learned about the Year of the Trail, I knew we had to create something,” Alyssa Hughes said. “I had a meeting with Steve and ideas started flowing right away. Now just a few weeks later, we have baby bodysuits, kid and adult tees, and we have hiking workbooks so kids can really get involved.”

To support even further, Barefoot Baby will be donating $1 for every workbook and T-shirt sold through their retail site.

“We hope that our new products allow for more awareness of how amazing the trails in our county are for people of all ages,” said Alyssa Hughes. We have been taking our kids hiking in this area for years and trails like Catawba Falls and Tom’s Creek rival some of the more well-known hikes along the Blue Ridge. And they are right in our backyard.”

The T-shirts feature original artwork Alyssa created to include the mountains, the forest, and even the fireflies this area is known for. The workbooks highlight some of the popular trails and events in the area, and include pages for kids to fill in details about their hikes and Year of the Trail Memories, according to the news release.

Barefoot Baby also released a free printable PDF version of the workbook that anyone can download.

“The MTA thanks Barefoot Baby for supporting the Year of the Trail with creativity and enthusiasm,” said Pierce. “Their partnership is invaluable and we look forward to working along with them at future events.”

“Working with the MTA has already been such a blessing,” Alyssa says. “Our biggest event will be running the kid zone on July 15 at the Greenway during the MTA Family Day. We have some really special plans for that, and until then we will continue to work with the MTA to publicize all the great work they do. And of course, a barefoot hike is already being planned.”

You can download the free Year of the Trail workbook or purchase the full version and T-shirts at BarefootBabyClothing.com. You can also find them at local store, The Pickle Barrel, where Ammie Long has stocked the shelves with the new workbooks, along with other BFB designs like Big Foot and farm animals, according to the news release.