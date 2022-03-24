Barbecue fund-raiser nets $18,454 for Marion Police Officer Breanna Toney

Last Friday, a barbecue event raised more than $18,000 for a Marion police officer who is recovering from a serious wreck in late January.

The McDowell County Farm Bureau sponsored a barbecue fundraiser for Officer Breanna Toney and her family. It was Friday, March 18 and more than 1,000 meals were sold. The event at the Farm Bureau office in Marion raised a total of $18,454. Organizers were able to present a check of that amount to Toney and her husband Josiah, according to a news release.

Organizers with the McDowell County Farm Bureau and the Marion Police Department said they wanted to thank Lawrence Moore and Keith Buchanan for their efforts in helping this event become a success.

They also appreciated the help from McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Old Fort Police Department, Countryside BBQ, McDowell Medical Associates, Route 70 Cruisers, McDowell Correctional, Columbia Forest Products, Toolco Industrial Corp., Tami Newman ERA, Blue Ridge Chiropractic Clinic, Grindstaff and Caparaso Family Dentistry, Marion Tire, Jim Cook Chevrolet, Foothills Cleaning & Restoration LLC, Bakers Tire, Pepperoni’s Pizza, Pepsi, Marion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Smokey Que’s, Rhonda Silver Realty, Grace Community Church, Nebo Crossing, New Manna Baptist, Glenwood Elementary, Lily Care, McDowell Cornerstone Credit Union, Realty Group One, Appalachian Stone, Marion Pharmacy, Verizon Wireless, Community Companion, Clear Sky Behavioral, McDowell DSS, N.C. Outreach Group Homes, McDowell Tax Office, Mission Hospital McDowell, Nebo Family Home Care, McDowell County Schools Center Office, Eastfield Elementary, Beam Funeral Home, McDowell Tire, Marion Wellness and Disease Management, Westmoreland Funeral Home, Bob’s RV, Bennick Grading, Marion City Hall, Tilson’s Machine, JoAnn Howle Realty, Mountain Lake Realty, Auto Tech Collision, Pressley Made and Chance of Sprinkles Bake Shop, according to Facebook post.

On Monday, Jan. 31, Officer Toney was on her way to work at the Marion Police Department when she was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash on N.C. 226 North in Mitchell County. The crash happened when another vehicle traveled across the center line on N.C. 226 North and struck the Dodge Charger patrol vehicle operated by Tony. As a result of the collision, Toney’s patrol car caught fire. Due to her injuries and the damage to the vehicle, she was unable to exit her burning patrol car. A person who came upon the scene was able to force the driver side door of the car open and pull Toney to safety, according to information from the Marion Police Department.

Toney was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she underwent surgery to repair several lower extremity injuries. She also sustained several broken ribs and other upper extremity injuries. Toney had to go through an extended hospital stay but is now recovering at home, according to Chief Allen Lawrence.

The driver of the other vehicle, Audie Peterson, was injured during the crash and was transported to Blue Ridge Regional Medical Center in Spruce Pine.

Since that incident, many people have stepped forward to help Toney and her family during this time, especially with their mounting medical bills.

At this time, 11 different restaurants and food businesses are still participating in “Marion Manna for Breanna.” Each business is donating two prizes for a total package worth more than $500 and the prizes will be spread out over a period of eight months, starting in April.

Tickets for the package can be bought at Bruce’s Fabulous Foods, Flavors on Main, Link Hot Dogs, McDowell Local and the Marion Wing Factory. The tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 1 and will last through Tuesday, March 29. The tickets will be $10 each or three tickets for $25. The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, March 30 and the winner need not be present at the drawing, according to organizer Brown.

Onee Pressley at Pressley Made has made shirts that can be purchased at her business’s website under the fundraiser tab. Part of the proceeds from shirt sales will go to Toney and her family.

As of Wednesday, the online GoFundMe effort for Toney and her family has raised $16,200 of its $25,000 goal. For more information or to contribute, visit the GoFundMe site online and search for: Officer Breanna Toney’s Recovery & Wellness Fund.

