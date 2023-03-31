Realizing I may generate hate mail with this piece, these days I’m gratified and totally surprised when a fellow literally opens a door for me.

Yes, I know. Some prefer the “Please, Grandmother, I’d rather do it myself” approach. however, common courtesy and what my grannie dubbed “good manners” don’t have to make a political statement nor should they ever go out of style.

Remember the old Dr. Dolittle song “If We Could Talk to the Animals?” OK. Case in point. A few days ago, I relocated an open ceramic bird feeder, a lovely gift from a long-time friend, to a safe spot atop a large flower pot on the patio, then filled it with wild bird seed.

The pesky, seed-stealing squirrel didn’t find it for several days, giving me time to watch some interaction among the birds. Here’s what amazed me the most.

Late one afternoon last week, as I watched from my reading chair in the den, a bright male cardinal sat himself down in the middle of the feeder and commenced dinner. Suddenly, a paler female cardinal lit on the feeder, and after what I assumed was a polite greeting, the male flew to the close-by Winterberry bush in what appeared to be deference to the female. She fed a bit and flew to the nearby Arborvitae, at which time the male cardinal came back to the feeder.

This polite interaction continued for a few minutes when I saw the first rufus-sided towhee of the season who decided to intrude while mama cardinal was feeding.

Oops!

Papa cardinal immediately chased him away and lit back in the Winterberry to watch politely over his mate. This little dance repeated itself several times; however, the towhee was always allowed to feed by himself. Ha! Manners. Courtesy. So there. Even the birds do it.

When I was a freshman in college, which we’ve previously established was back in the Dark Ages, I was entering the Ad Building for class one afternoon when a young man opened the door for me. I thanked him then heard behind me one of the professors announce, “I can’t believe it; he actually opened the door for her.” And this was in the ‘60s.

These days, if a fellow—young or old—opens a door for me, picks up something I’ve dropped, or helps me with my coat, I always voice my gratitude and try to hide my surprise. My wonderful husband would stand and assist with her chair when a female friend or relative joined us for dinner, out or in—one of the sexiest things I ever saw him do. We should take note. Good manners are not only polite, they’re extremely attractive. Many of us, male and female, could probably use a refresher Emily Post course. The results might gratify some and astonish the rest.

If the birds can do it, we can too.