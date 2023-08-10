A Bakersville woman faces weapons charges from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

On the night of Sunday, Aug. 6, deputies along with N.C. Highway Patrol were conducting a license checkpoint at the intersection of Harmony Grove Road and the Interstate 40 eastbound off-ramp, according to a MCSO release.

Brandy Hope Ruff, 42, of Bakersville, drove her vehicle up to the checkpoint and authorities smelled a strong odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up a concealed handgun. Ruff is a convicted felon and is prohibited by N.C. law from possessing a firearm, the release said.

Lt. Jason Cook with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Ruff with possession of firearm by felon and carrying a concealed weapon. Ruff was issued a $25,000 secured bond.