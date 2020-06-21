Baby new potatoes can be found at the Tailgate Market

Little baby new potatoes can be found at the Marion Tailgate Market, along with plenty of other items.
The Market is open every Tuesday at 3 p.m. At the Market are eggs (regular, quail and duck eggs), Swiss chard, lettuce, onions, mushrooms, honey and creamed honey. There are a few berries showing up each week. Home-made goodies include breads, jams, jellies, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces. Try some fresh lemonade, kettle corn, fudge and fried pies. Come out and support your local farmer.
To maintain social distancing, the Market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:
» No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.
» Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.
» One customer at a time for each vendor table.
» Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.
» Only handle product you are purchasing.
The Market is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. The Friday Market will be in July and August.
No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. P-EBT/EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The Market is located at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.
For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market website.
I love new potatoes! “New potatoes” is the term we always used for the first potatoes of the season. Oven roasted potatoes is an easy way to enjoy little baby new potatoes.
Oven Roasted Potatoes
(https://www.spendwithpennies.com)
Oven roasted potatoes are an easy side dish that goes with pretty much any meal!
2 pounds red or yellow skinned potatoes
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3 tablespoons fresh herbs chopped — optional (rosemary, parsley, thyme, basil)
1/2 teaspoon paprika
to taste coarse salt and pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
Scrub potatoes (do not peel them). Dice into 1-inch cubes.
If time allows, soak potatoes in cold water for up to 1 hour. (This removes starch and makes for a fluffier potato). Drain and dry potatoes.
Toss potatoes, olive oil, herbs, and seasonings.
Place on a baking sheet and bake for 30-35 minutes until browned and tender.
Recipe Notes
Use any combination of herbs you’d like. Dry spices/herbs can be substituted, use 1-2 teaspoons dry herbs in place of fresh.
Wash potatoes and cut into 1-inch cubes.
