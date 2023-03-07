The Catawba Vale Collective in Old Fort was recognized Tuesday with a statewide award in boosting tourism and economic development.

The collective received the Esse Quam Videri Award from Visit North Carolina for its “ongoing success in building a vibrant community, growing economic development and elevating its outdoor bounty in ways that make it welcoming and accessible to all.”

The award was presented Tuesday at the annual Visit NC Tourism Conference, which continues through today at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, according to a news release.

Visit North Carolina is part of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Established in 2014, the EDPNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that oversees the state's efforts in business and job recruitment and retention, international trade, and tourism, film and sports development. The mission of Visit North Carolina is to unify and lead the state in developing North Carolina as a major destination for leisure travel, group tours, meetings and conventions, sports events and film production.

The Catawba Vale Collective exemplifies Esse Quam Videri, the state’s motto, which means “To Be Rather Than to Seem,” said Wit Tutttell, executive director of Visit NC.

“The Collective’s member organizations and individual leaders embody the highest achievements of the tourism industry, which is a mainstay of North Carolina’s economy,” Tuttell said. “The partnership has drawn on Old Fort’s past to strengthen the community with authenticity and foresight while boosting its reputation for outdoor recreation across cultures and abilities. We are inspired by their goals and accomplishments and grateful to them for showcasing North Carolina’s spirit to travelers from around the world.”

The Catawba Vale Collective — whose members include the Black-led People on the Move for Old Fort, the Eagle Market Street Development Corp., Jason McDougal of Camp Grier and the U.S. Forest Service — approaches the mission through business development with an emphasis on outdoor recreation.

More than 500 people attend the Collective’s annual Outdoors For All conference, which brings together diverse thought leaders, industry partners, community members and outdoor enthusiasts to explore ways to create a shared, equitable outdoor community. Most recently, the Collective secured funding for 42 miles of new multi-use trails, which are being developed with the U.S. Forest Service, according to the news release.

In August of last year, the Catawba Vale Business HUB opened at 37 W. Main St. in Old Fort. It provides subsidized office and retail lease space and business advisory training. It is a program of the Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. and is the only business of color on Old Fort’s Main Street.

Previous winners of the Esse Quam Videri Award, established in 2019, include the High Point Market Authority Kinston business leaders Stephen Hill of Mother Earth Brewing and Vivian Howard of Chef & the Farmer; and Bill Carson, co-founder of the Orchard at Altapass along the McDowell-Mitchell county line, according to the news release.

Also honored at the conference with entry into Visit NC’s longstanding Winners Circle:

• Liz Bittner, president & chief executive officer for Travel South USA.

• Rolf Blizzard, chair of the North Carolina Travel and Tourism Coalition.

• Chris Cavanagh, founder and president of Magellan Strategy Group.

The Winners Circle, created in 2004, recognizes significant and continuing contributions to the growth and success of North Carolina's tourism industry. Previous recipients include the late Hugh Morton of Grandfather Mountain, NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, Jean Beasley of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center and Deborah Holt Noel of PBS NC, according to the news release.