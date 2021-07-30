Avery Jordan receives Parker Scholarship

Avery Jordan received the Edgar Winfield Parker Jr. and Margaret G. Parker Scholarship from the First Presbyterian Church of Marion.

Jordan, daughter of Stacy Smith and Aaron Jordan, has been awarded the scholarship of $4,000 for 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She has been an active member of the First Presbyterian Church participating in youth activities and church services since 2019. She is a member of Rho Kappa Society for three years where she served as secretary. She was a member of the softball team all four years earning the Most Improved Player Award. She also worked at Big League Camp from 2019 through graduation, according to a news release.

She will attend North Carolina Wesleyan College where she plans to pursue a degree in exercise science and eventually a physical therapist. She has also been chosen for their President’s Scholarship in the amount of $20,000.

The Parker Scholarship was established in 1995 by Edgar Winfield Parker Jr. in memory of his wife, Margaret G. Parker. Mr. Parker’s name was added to the scholarship after his death in 2006. It is to encourage youth to achieve their highest ability and be actively involved in the life of their church and community. To date, it has contributed more than $73,000 to graduating seniors, according to the news release.

This scholarship is based on merit, church and Sunday service attendance, youth activities, good moral character, academic achievement and other considerations.