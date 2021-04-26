Autism art on display at McDowell Public Library in Marion

In celebration of World Autism Day on Friday, April 2 and World Autism Awareness Acceptance Month, the McDowell County Public Library partnered with McDowell Technical Community College, Mountain Area Community Services and the Autism Society of North Carolina in Asheville to create a pop-up gallery displaying art from members of these organizations, as well as artists in the community on the spectrum. The beautiful displays of art display tons of talent and heart in the various pieces. They range from drawings to paintings to craftwork. The display is up through the end of April, which is Friday, and the public is invited to visit the Marion branch library to check out the gallery. For more information, call 828-652-3858.