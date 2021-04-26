 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Autism art on display at McDowell Public Library in Marion
0 comments

Autism art on display at McDowell Public Library in Marion

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In celebration of World Autism Day on Friday, April 2 and World Autism Awareness Acceptance Month, the McDowell County Public Library partnered with McDowell Technical Community College, Mountain Area Community Services and the Autism Society of North Carolina in Asheville to create a pop-up gallery displaying art from members of these organizations, as well as artists in the community on the spectrum. The beautiful displays of art display tons of talent and heart in the various pieces. They range from drawings to paintings to craftwork. The display is up through the end of April, which is Friday, and the public is invited to visit the Marion branch library to check out the gallery. For more information, call 828-652-3858.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico wildfire, smoke prompts evacuations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics