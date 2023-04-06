Authorities have identified the man killed on Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 221 south of Marion.

Richard Neal Guffey, 58, of Rutherford County was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

According to an investigation by Trooper J.L. Sanders, Guffey was driving a 2013 Ford van southbound on U.S. 221 South near Mud Cut Road. An eyewitness traveling behind the van said it began to drift across the double yellow line.

A tractor-trailer driven by Shawn Donell Turner, 52, was traveling northbound. Sanders said Turner tried to avoid the collision by driving off the right side of the highway, even hitting a guardrail, but the vehicles struck. Turner was transported to Mission Hospital McDowell with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sanders said further investigation may determine if it was a medical condition that caused Guffey to drift over and fail to correct.

No charges will be filed.

In addition to the N.C. Highway Patrol, personnel from McDowell EMS, Glenwood Fire Department, McDowell Rescue and McDowell Emergency Management were on the scene.