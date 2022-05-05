 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities: Help us locate missing Old Fort man

6 missing man Christopher Lee Davis.jpg

Christopher Lee Davis

 SUBMITTED

Authorities are asking for help locating an Old Fort man who has been reported missing.

Christopher Lee Davis, 42, last seen near Cochran Cove Road in Old Fort, on Monday, April 11, 2022, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday release.

Davis is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weights 150-160 pounds. He has short black/gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, grey tennis shoes and a brown Carhart jacket.

Anyone who sees Davis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 652-4000.

