Auditions scheduled for production of ‘Godspell.' McDowell's Foothills Theatre to present musical

Auditions will take place next week for Foothills Community Theatre’s upcoming production of “Godspell.”

The auditions will be held on Monday and Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Crane Resistoflex auditorium on the campus of McDowell Technical Community College, according to a news release.

Foothills Community Theatre began in 1972. “We have been McDowell County’s only theater for 50 years, and we remain an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization,” said Kenneth Davis, vice president of FCT and director of this production. “Following on the heels of our extremely successful run of ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!’ we are very excited to bring you ‘Godspell,’ our first full musical since 2018. This performance will be the 2012 rewrite of the original production.”

“Godspell” was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (who also wrote “Wicked,” “Pippin” and “Children of Eden”), and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, “Day by Day” the musical “Godspell” features a parade of beloved songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”

In the musical, a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage.

Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Boasting a score with chart-topping songs, a book by a visionary playwright (John-Michael Tebelak) and a feature film, “Godspell” is a sensation that continues to touch audiences. Because of its small technical demands and minimal cast size, it has become a staple of theatre companies, large and small, according to the news release.

The auditions are open to everyone and Davis is looking for a very diverse cast. Anyone and everyone is welcome and encouraged to come out for auditions, no matter what your level of experience is, according to the news release.

Auditions will consist of a singing portion; so people who try out for a part are asked bring a backing track or be prepared to sing acapella.

There will also be dance auditions and cold reading from the script, but you do not need to prepare a monologue. Davis said he and his staff will also be looking for a tech crew, so if you’ve ever had an interest in working backstage, this is your chance.

The show will be performed in the Crane Resistoflex Auditorium at McDowell Technical Community College on Friday, March 3; Saturday, March 4; and Sunday, March 5; and Friday, March 10; Saturday, March 11; and Sunday, March 12.