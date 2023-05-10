OLD FORT — Auditions will be held soon for an outdoor performance to be held in July as part of the 150th anniversary celebration in Old Fort.

The auditions for “Old Fort — Beyond the Vale” outdoor performance will be held at the Mountain Gateway Museum on Saturdays, May 13 and 20.

Connie Hurst, from Dream On Theatre Works, and Catherine Moore, from the Old Fort 150th Project, have teamed up to produce an outdoor performance depicting the history of the town to celebrate its sesquicentennial, according to a news release.

Performances are scheduled for Saturdays, July 1 and 8, at 2 p.m. Both performances are free and open to the public. The Stepp Cabin at the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center, 24 Water St. in Old Fort, will serve as the backdrop for the story.

The play will span the history of the town from the 1500s to the present day. Connie Hurst, actor and co-founder for Dream On Theatre Works, will play the part of the main narrator, Patsy, a pioneering woman and folklorist.

The theatrical company will hold auditions on Saturdays, May 13 and 20, from 2-4 p.m. at the museum. The company is seeking a large cast to play additional narrators as well as historical and local founding members of the town. Men and women, ages 18 to 70 of all ethnicities, are encouraged to audition. The company welcomes all levels of experience, according to the news release.

You can email conniehurst112@gmail for additional information or to peruse the script. You can find Dream On Theatre Works on Facebook. Like and follow the page for more opportunities to get involved and support local live theatre group, the news release read.