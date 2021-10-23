Assault on batteries: Marion police arrest 2 in thefts. Company called to clean up mess.

Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
Investigators discovered a U-Haul truck filled with 260 batteries, some of which were damaged, resulting in a hazardous materials leak.
In the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 22, the Morganton Department of Public Safety received information about a suspicious U-Haul truck seen at their local Walmart. The vehicle was occupied by two males, who had committed a larceny of automobile batteries, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.
At approximately 6:20 a.m., Marion Police Officer Ethan Laplante was in the area of the Marion Walmart, located at 2875 Sugar Hill Road, to perform a property check. Laplante observed a U-Haul truck at the rear of the building, which was occupied by one male, and observed a second male loading items into the rear of the truck, according to a news release.
As Laplante was driving around the building a second time to speak with the men, the vehicle had driven away. The officer saw the vehicle travelling through the parking lot of Walmart in the direction of Dollar Tree.
Laplante initiated a traffic stop on the U-Haul truck at the entrance to the West Marion Business Park. Located inside the vehicle was Hassan Ibrahim, 27, and Ulysses Evans, 35, both of Charlotte, according to the news release.
While Laplante was speaking with the two suspects, other Marion officers checked the area behind Walmart where the two were observed loading items into the truck. Officers found damage to the fencing that secures the area where automobile batteries are stored. Access had been gained into the locked fence and batteries had been removed. The two men admitted to taking five of the batteries after using the vehicle to ram the fencing to gain access, according to the news release.
While searching the vehicle, officers found 260 batteries in the cargo area of the truck. They transferred the truck to the city of Marion’s garage area for storage. Some of the batteries had been damaged when the vehicle was used to gain access to the fencing. Those batteries began to leak acid inside of the cargo area.
The Marion Fire Department was called to the scene to assess the situation. A company was contacted to contain and clean the area, and also remove the batteries to a recycling location for public safety.
Three other law enforcement agencies from surrounding counties have contacted the department expressing interest in the vehicle, and similar cases in their jurisdiction. Charges are pending with those agencies, according to the news release.
The Marion Police Department arrested and charged the occupants of the U-Haul truck with following crimes.