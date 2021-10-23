Assault on batteries: Marion police arrest 2 in thefts. Company called to clean up mess.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Laplante was speaking with the two suspects, other Marion officers checked the area behind Walmart where the two were observed loading items into the truck. Officers found damage to the fencing that secures the area where automobile batteries are stored. Access had been gained into the locked fence and batteries had been removed. The two men admitted to taking five of the batteries after using the vehicle to ram the fencing to gain access, according to the news release.

While searching the vehicle, officers found 260 batteries in the cargo area of the truck. They transferred the truck to the city of Marion’s garage area for storage. Some of the batteries had been damaged when the vehicle was used to gain access to the fencing. Those batteries began to leak acid inside of the cargo area.

The Marion Fire Department was called to the scene to assess the situation. A company was contacted to contain and clean the area, and also remove the batteries to a recycling location for public safety.

Three other law enforcement agencies from surrounding counties have contacted the department expressing interest in the vehicle, and similar cases in their jurisdiction. Charges are pending with those agencies, according to the news release.