ASPCA van carrying animals crashes on Old Fort Mountain. I-40 back open after shutdown.

A wreck on Old Fort Mountain on Wednesday resulted in both the east- and west-bound lanes of Interstate 40 being temporarily shut down and the driver of a van carrying animals being flown to Mission Hospital.

A van operated by Ronald Jeffrey Swanson, 54, of Hendersonville was traveling east on Interstate 40 Wednesday. At approximately 11 a.m., Swanson’s van had a left front tire failure. The van collided with the median barrier wall and crashed causing extensive damage to the cab of the vehicle, according to Trooper M.B. Childres of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck resulted in the temporary shutdown of both the east-bound and west-bound lanes of I-40 on Old Fort Mountain.

Swanson suffered severe injuries and was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville. A passenger in his van sustained minor injuries. Additional details about the passenger were not available as of deadline Wednesday.

The van was registered to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and was transporting multiple dogs and cats. The number of animals as well as their conditions were unknown at deadline.