An Asheville man faces several charges after reportedly running a female driver off the road.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Friday, Aug. 18, deputies responded to the intersection of Breezy Hill Drive and Bat Cave Road in western McDowell County for a domestic situation occurring on the highway. Once on scene, they observed a vehicle down the embankment being held up by trees with no passengers inside it.

A man who called in the incident said that he was on the phone with the driver when she was run off the road, the sheriff’s office said. The female victim was able to tell her friend what had happened, and he called it in to the authorities.

It was the female victim’s car that was found empty down the embankment, according to a spokesperson for the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. The female victim was able to identify the suspect, whom she said she knew, to her friend on the phone.

The female driver named Robert Andrew Higgins, 45, of Asheville, as the person who ran her off the road, according to authorities.

Deputies searched the area for the Higgins’ vehicle, but were unable to locate it. Higgins was arrested a short time later by officers from the Asheville Police Department, and the female victim, who had sustained multiple stab wounds, was located at Mission Hospital, according to a news release.

She also alerted authorities about what had happened once at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Higgins with felonious second-degree kidnapping and felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Higgins was issued a $500,000 secured bond, according to the news release.