ASAP’s Farm Tour Returns Sept. 17–18. McDowell locations on the list

ASAP (Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project) announced 19 farms — including several in McDowell — are participating in the 2022 Farm Tour, Sept. 17–18, noon to 5 p.m.

These farms showcase the diversity of agriculture in the region, from vegetables to livestock, orchards to creameries, and are all located within an hour of Asheville.

Tourgoers can experience working farms through guided and self-guided tours, demonstrations, interacting with farm animals, u-pick produce and flowers, local food tastings and more. The tour is appropriate for attendees of all ages and abilities.

The Farm Tour features four geographic clusters to help visitors maximize their time at farms. Tourgoers should select two to four farms to visit each day, spending around an hour at each. Descriptions of each farm’s offerings, plus a map, driving directions, tour tips, are available at asapconnections.org/farmtour.

A free printed guide will be available at community locations in mid-August. Ten farms, noted with an asterisk, are new to the tour in 2022.

McDowell Cluster

Camp Grier

Crow Fly Farms

Sweet Betsy Farm

Lee's One Fortune Farm

Haywood Cluster

KT’s Orchard and Apiary

Sustainabillies/Two Trees Farm

Smoky Mountain Mangalitsa

The Ten Acre Garden

Leicester Cluster

Mount Gilead Farm/French Broad Creamery

Davis Ranch

Franny’s Farm and The Utopian Seed Project

Addison Farms Vineyard

Good Wheel Farm

Henderson Cluster

Raspberry Fields

Creasman Farms

Bee-utiful Farmstead

Holly Spring Farm

Sideways Farm and Brewery

Jeter Mountain Farm

“We are happy to be a small part of ASAP’s Farm Tour again this year,” said Jason Davis, whose North River Farms has been an attendee favorite on the tour in the past.

Davis Ranch, another of his family farms, will appear on the tour for the first time in 2022.

“One of the most asked questions we get during the tour is, ‘What is the key to keeping the family farm sustainable and the land in agriculture production?’ We hope that our visitors can see firsthand the diversity in our production, sustainable procedures, and best management practices that we hope will propel our farms into the next generation.”

“It can be overwhelming to decide which farms to visit, so we recommend using the guide or website in advance,” said Sarah Hart, ASAP Communications Manager. “This year we’ve also created themed lists to help you narrow down your choices and tailor your tour to match your interests.”

The Kids Tour, sponsored by Red Fiddle Vittles, offers activities geared toward kids. The Tasty Tour, sponsored by Explore Asheville, highlights specialty food or drinks and/or farms with strong relationships with area restaurants. The Farm Fresh for Health Tour, sponsored by Mother Earth Food, includes opportunities to connect with healthful activities, including going on a hike, picking your own fruits and vegetables, or learning new techniques for preparing food. The “Show Me How It’s Done” Tour, sponsored by WNC Magazine, features farms with education and demonstrations on how to produce your own food or use specific techniques.

Advance passes are on sale now for $35 at asapconnections.org/farmtour. One pass admits a carload of visitors to all farms both days. Pending availability, passes purchased the weekend of the tour will be $45. Volunteers who work one day of the tour, welcoming visitors at participating farms, may tour for free on the other day. Sign up to volunteer at asapconnections.org/farmtour.

About ASAP

ASAP’s mission is to help local farms thrive, link farmers to markets and supporters, and build healthy communities through connections to local food. To learn more, visit asapconnections.org.