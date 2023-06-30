BOSTON — Fireman Bonnie Boyd, a native of Old Fort, is one of nearly 80 sailors celebrating America’s 246 years of independence while serving aboard the USS Constitution.

Boyd, a 2013 Britain Academy graduate, joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Boyd serves as a hull maintenance technician.

“Joining the Navy has been a lifelong dream,” said Boyd. “It appealed to me because of the ships and the ocean and because it’s a stepping stone.”

Skills and values similar to those found in Old Fort are important to succeed in the military.

“Back home, I learned public service and trade skills, which I implement in my Navy career as a hull maintenance technician,” said Boyd.

The USS Constitution is the U.S. Navy’s oldest commissioned warship, and the crew is hand-picked to promote naval history and maritime heritage while raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

The ship earned the nickname Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. The USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Navy, Boyd is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“It’s our job to not only protect the U.S. land, but also the seas,” said Boyd. “We maintain maritime security.”

As Boyd and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Being in the Navy allows me to be a role model to the younger generations, especially family,” said Boyd. “I have 23 nieces and nephews that look up to me because of what I’m doing in the Navy.”

Boyd is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I am so thankful for my mother, my siblings and my soon-to-be wife,” added Boyd. “None of them ever stopped pushing me to join, even when I was unsure of joining.”