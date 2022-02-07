Artwork by McDowell Tech graphics students on display at MACA in Marion

The artworks created by the McDowell Technical Community College graphics students are on display at the MACA gallery.

The work of students currently enrolled in McDowell Technical College's Advertising & Graphic Design program will be on exhibit now through Monday, Feb. 28 in the MACA gallery at 50 S. Main St.

The annual exhibit returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It hosts prints of both digital, traditional, and photographic art mediums. The program is advised by Jay Perry, according to a news release.

Students who complete the college’s full two-year program will receive an Associates of Applied Science Degree. McDowell Tech also has a one-year diploma program, a certificate program consisting of five courses, and Career and College Promise classes for high school students.

McDowell Tech created the Advertising and Graphic Design program to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary for employment in the graphic design profession, which emphasizes design, advertising and illustration, as well as digital and multimedia preparation of printed and electronic promotional materials.