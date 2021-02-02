Artist Nate Barton’s The Creative Well opens in Black Mountain

“My oil pastel pieces are kind of an abstract expression where I'm exploring color relationships and attempting to break my frequent draw towards realism,” says Barton. “My pen and ink works are about playing with space and form, light and dark and my watercolors are very comfortable and familiar as well as being very traditional.”

For many years Barton focused on making, “things that looked as close to a photograph as they could.” But in the past four years he has offered himself permission to become more free in his expression. The result is a riot of color and line, playful representations of our mountains and outdoor spaces.

Though many of the offerings at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts like theater and concerts, have been put on pause due to the pandemic, the Upper Gallery has been open to visitors who want to view a wide range of local artists’ work. Thanks to technology, all shows offer visitors an online option to view the work remotely. BMCA is committed to bringing the community a glimpse into the creativity that surrounds us.