Art from the heart: Sixth-grader auctioning off artwork for injured Marion police officer

“I just feel this is my way of helping,” Madilyn said. “I just hope to see her smile when I give her the money.”

The auction for Madilyn’s painting is happening on Facebook on her father’s page. They will take bids until 9 a.m. Monday. As of Saturday morning, bids for the painting were at $400. She is also auctioning off another painting and a tumbler by visiting Joni’s Craft Haven on Facebook. A GoFundMe page for Toney has already generated nearly $13,000. To contribute, visit GoFundMe online and search for “Officer Breanna Toney.”

“Everyone at the police department is rallying around Breanna and her family right now. Law enforcement is a very tight knit community and a big extension of our own families,” said Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence. “When one of us hurts, we all hurt, so acts of kindness like what Madilyn is doing allows us to help when we feel helpless.”

Lawrence said he speaks with Toney daily and she is in good spirits.

“She has a long tough road to recovery due to the injuries she sustained in the crash, but there is not a doubt in my mind she will overcome her injuries,” Lawrence said. “The Marion Police Department is very fortunate to have a professional police officer like Breanna as part of our department.”