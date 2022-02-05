Art from the heart: Sixth-grader auctioning off artwork for injured Marion police officer

The daughter of a Marion police officer is stepping up to help raise money for her father’s colleague who was injured in a fiery crash this past week.
Madilyn Hink, a sixth-grader at East McDowell, is auctioning off one of her paintings to support Officer Breanna Toney of the Marion Police Department. Hink is the daughter of Criminal Investigator R.J. Hink.
On Monday, Toney was driving on N.C. 226 North in Mitchell County, a truck driven by Audie Peterson Jr. traveled across the center line and struck Toney’s police car. After the collision, Toney’s vehicle caught fire, and she was unable to get out of the car. According to a news release, a brave citizen was able to open Toney’s door and pull her from the car. Toney was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, where she underwent surgeries for several lower-extremity injuries. She also suffered broken ribs and upper extremity injuries that will not require surgery.
Madilyn told The McDowell News that seeing Toney’s car burn like that made her very sad, and wanting to do something to help the injured officer.
“I just feel this is my way of helping,” Madilyn said. “I just hope to see her smile when I give her the money.”
The auction for Madilyn’s painting is happening on Facebook on her father’s page. They will take bids until 9 a.m. Monday. As of Saturday morning, bids for the painting were at $400. She is also auctioning off another painting and a tumbler by visiting Joni’s Craft Haven on Facebook. A GoFundMe page for Toney has already generated nearly $13,000. To contribute, visit GoFundMe online and search for “Officer Breanna Toney.”
“Everyone at the police department is rallying around Breanna and her family right now. Law enforcement is a very tight knit community and a big extension of our own families,” said Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence. “When one of us hurts, we all hurt, so acts of kindness like what Madilyn is doing allows us to help when we feel helpless.”
Lawrence said he speaks with Toney daily and she is in good spirits.
“She has a long tough road to recovery due to the injuries she sustained in the crash, but there is not a doubt in my mind she will overcome her injuries,” Lawrence said. “The Marion Police Department is very fortunate to have a professional police officer like Breanna as part of our department.”