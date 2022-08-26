Art contest planned for Hispanic Heritage Month in McDowell

A special community art contest and gallery show will take place to honor Hispanic heritage in McDowell County.

The deadline for art entries is Wednesday.

In celebration of Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month, Centro Unido Latino Americano (CULA) and McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) have partnered to host “Cultures United Through Art/Culturas Unidas a Través del Arte,” a community art contest and gallery show, according to a news release.

Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month is an annual celebration of the history and culture of the Latinx and Hispanic communities in the United States. It usually spans from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and it commemorates how those communities have influenced and contributed to American society, according to online sources.

The show is open to community participation and includes a kid's category (ages 5 to 12) with a prize of $150 and an adult & youth category (ages 13 and older) with a prize of $350. The winning art pieces will be determined by public voting.

The criterion for entry is that the artwork must be handmade by the artist, who is submitting the artwork, and it must be a reflection of that artist’s culture in some way.

All submissions will be displayed in the gallery at MACA (at 50 S. Main St. in Marion) for the month of September, according to the news release.

To participate, bring your artwork to Centro Unido Latino Americano’s office at 79 Academy St. in Marion by the end of the day Wednesday, Aug. 31.