The Arrowhead Gallery and Studios, Old Fort’s place where artists and artisans can show off their beautiful and creative works, will celebrate its 10th anniversary this weekend with a special exhibit and show.

Located at 78C Catawba Ave. in Old Fort, the gallery and studios features some of the finest works by artists and artisans from the local area and beyond. You will find paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and even published novels there. It is also a place where these artists and crafters can create their works and instruct others on how to become an artist themselves.

The Arrowhead Gallery is an outgrowth of the Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League (A3L), which started in Old Fort more than a decade ago.

The idea for the A3L grew out of a need felt by artists in the local area for an affordable venue to show and sell their work. It began with a group of about 10 to 12 people, led by local basket maker Susan Taylor. At first, the group looked at existing buildings in Old Fort but soon realized the cost was beyond their means, according to information from the A3L.

The artists and artisans moved to doing monthly Arts Mart shows at the historic Depot in Old Fort. This lasted for about two years. At the same time, the group realized that it needed to become some kind of legal entity, to handle funding and to raise money for a more permanent home. From this, the idea of becoming a non-profit corporation to benefit the arts and artists of the area was born.

John Sullivan led the effort to establish A3L as a North Carolina and federal non-profit organization. A3L became a North Carolina non-profit in March 2011 and a federal non-profit a few months later. The mission “is to promote the arts and artists of the region, preserve the arts for future generations, and educate the community and visitors to the region about the arts.”

The idea and the participation grew. Soon, it was clear that the number of artists wanting to participate in the monthly shows had outgrown the space available at the Old Fort Depot. A3L needed a new and better home. At the same time, the group learned that Jeff Parker of Parker Hosiery was interested in renting space in the Parker Hosiery Building to an art-based group.

A3L leaders met and took a tour of the building. It was obviously a very rough factory space that would need a complete rework to turn it into an art gallery. With the help of Parker and his folks and many volunteer artists, the space was turned into the Arrowhead Gallery and Studios (AGS). Parker’s folks fixed and painted existing walls and turned the space over to the artists in late March 2013, according to information from A3L.

Twenty-two days later, the interior was completely revamped into new gallery, studio, and classroom spaces. All of the construction and finishing work was done by a team of volunteer artists, led by John Sullivan.

After a soft opening on April 9, 2013, AGS held its grand opening on April 27, 2013, showcasing the work of more than 30 local artists and artisans. Today the gallery has grown to host more than 40 artists and artisans, according to information from the A3L.

Having a permanent space allowed A3L to not only provide a showcase for local artists and artisans to show and sell work through AGS, but also opened opportunities for members to teach classes and workshops. It also allowed A3L to focus on other aspects of its mission, including partnering with the Old Fort Elementary School’s art program, by providing art supplies and other assistance. A3L then continued its mission to preserve and share the arts with the community by painting a series of murals around downtown Old Fort. The largest, “A Time to Build”, based on a painting by local artist Nada Carrol, can be found on South Catawba Avenue across from the Parker Hosiery building, according to information from A3L.

Current outreach projects include seasonal events such as a Holiday Open House that provided artist-led art projects for children, working with local groups to provide artistic support for local events such as painting backdrops for the upcoming “Maude and Ethel Show” that will support Old Fort Elementary and offering private group classes designed to meet a group or organizations needs through art. Future events offered by the gallery will be the outdoor event, “Art by the Creek - Spring Edition” and shows celebrating “Emerging Artists” and “Celebrating Old Fort’s 150th Anniversary through Art.”

This Saturday, the Arrowhead Gallery and Studios will have a special reception celebrating its 10th anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Artists and artisans who participate in the March exhibition and show called “Resilience!” will be recognized as well.

“The arts and creative spirit have long lived in our inspiring mountain home, and we are celebrating 10 years of showcasing this creative spirit in the heart of downtown Old Fort,” reads a statement from the A3L. “Resilience is part of the life story of every artist, and the drama of bouncing back up with creative resiliency is the fuel that makes the spirit of art burn bright and shine that light for all of us.”

The board is comprised of Becky Aldridge, president; Mathilda Potter, vice president; Catherine Bruggeman, treasurer; Chuck Aldridge, Barbara Bewernitz, Barbara Bryan, Lisa Hines, Dink Michaels and Dawn Warren.

As part of this celebration, the board of A3L will honor John and Helen Sullivan on Saturday for their vision and dedication to both the league’s and the gallery’s mission.

Helen Sullivan, who is one of the founders of A3L and the gallery, said to The McDowell News she is impressed with what has been accomplished over the past 10 years.

“The quality and the variety has gotten better,” she said. “It’s been progressively better over the last 10 years.”

The gallery features artworks and crafts by both local and area artisans. You will find paintings, sculpture, glass work, jewelry, baskets, pottery, fabric art and many others. Artists and artisans like Catherine Bruggeman, Lorelle Bacon, Dawn Dreibus, Chuck Aldridge, Diane Enger, Barbara Francois, Kerry Safford and numerous others are represented there.

In addition, there are rooms where ongoing classes and workshops are held so people can learn to be artists and artisans themselves.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League offers a variety of art classes and workshops at the gallery as well as private and group sessions led by talented artists. Classes include clay, pottery, painting in a variety of mediums, stained and fused glass and much more.

“The diversity of the classes is much more increased,” said Helen Sullivan to The McDowell News.

For the month of April, there will be 14 workshops, that last a day or two, in addition to the ongoing classes which are held on a regular basis. On the second Sunday of the month, there are free artist classes available.

And free classes for children and youth will soon be offered.

The March hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. But starting April 1, the gallery will have the following hours:

• Tuesday through Thursday 1 to 5 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Arrowhead Gallery and Studios at 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100 or email A3L@Arrowheadart.org or check it out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arrowheadgalleryandstudios.