Arrowhead Gallery announces art show winners
'Local Inspirations'

The Arrowhead Gallery in Old Fort is announcing the winners of the recent art show called “Local Inspirations.”

Maggie Jones won the first-place award for her pottery work while Catherine Bruggeman won second place for her glass and metal sculpture “Leaves on Fire,” according to a news release.

Karen Paquette received the third-place award for her mixed media work “Woodland Preserves No. 1.”

Priscilla Weindorf received the Best of Show Award for her painting “Nature is Love.”

Honorable Mentions went to Eileen Ross for “Fall Leaves” and to Jessica Bush for “WaterRock Knob Crash.”

