The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League is calling for local students to submit their best artworks for an upcoming exhibit. And the artworks need to be submitted by Thursday.

The exhibit is called “Showcasing Our Students.” The dates for the exhibit are from Saturday, May 6, through Thursday, June 28.

Prospectus and entry form key dates:

Entry intake: Thursday, May 4, from 1-6 p.m. (Please contact the curator if you would like to arrange another time on or before Thursday, May 4.)

Artwork hung/displayed: Friday, May 5

Awards reception: Saturday, May 6 from 4-6 p.m.

Pick up of work: Wednesday, June 28 (no exceptions, unless arrangements are made in advance).

Curator: Catherine Bruggeman: Contact her at 910-915-9104 or cathybruggeman@hotmail.com.

Theme of the show: Showcasing our Students! Show the community what you created! In celebration and continued support of A3L’s mission: “…promoting the arts in the Old Fort and surrounding communities, providing education in the arts to the citizens and visitors of Old Fort; ensuring local artist and artisans have opportunities to display their skills and work; and preserving the art of the area for future generations.”

“We are dedicating this show to you, our students,” reads a statement from the A3L. “Our instructors are proud to showcase the hard work and creativity of their students in this exhibit. If you have ever taken a class or workshop at A3L, this is a show for you! Celebrate your instructor by sharing your favorite piece (or pieces) with your fellow students.”

Eligibility: Everyone is eligible to enter (need not be an A3L member) and are encouraged to submit their best works. All work must be your original work and use the techniques and instruction you have received during a class or workshop at A3L.

Prizes: Prizes include first, second and third and Best in Show ribbons. A People’s Choice award will be given at the end of the exhibit. Visitors cast their ballots during the time the exhibit hangs.

Register to win class or workshop gift certificates for a future lesson. Winners will have their art featured on the A3L’s social media outlets and the A3L newsletter.