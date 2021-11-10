 Skip to main content
Area students achieve honors at University of the South
Area students achieve honors at University of the South

  • Updated
SEWANEE, Tenn. - The following area students were inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South during a ceremony held on Sept. 17, 2021.

* Dixon Michael Cline of Marion, son of Michelle D. Wilson-Cline.

* Riley Sinclair Carswell of Morganton, daughter of Heather & Matthew C. Carswell.

The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities. Since 1875 the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions, and ideals of the University of the South. The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the University.

The University of the South is a nationally recognized university comprising a College of Arts and Sciences and a distinguished School of Theology. Located on 13,000 acres in Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau, Sewanee enrolls 1,750 undergraduates and approximately 85 seminarians. For more information about the University, visit www.sewanee.edu.

