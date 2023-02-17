Firefighters from various departments were busy Thursday afternoon battling a fire in the Dysartsville community which destroyed a workshop building and burned almost 13 acres.

At 3:48 p.m., Glenwood Fire Department along with Dysartsville, Sugar Hill/Montford Cove and Marion Fire Departments as well as McDowell County EMS, McDowell County Rescue Squad and the N.C. Forest Service were all dispatched to a reported structure fire at 5360 Vein Mountain Road.

On arrival, firefighters found a fully involved workshop that had spread to the adjoining pasture and wooded area, as well as a second structure threatened, according to Donnie Tipton, chief of the Glenwood Fire Department.

Due to the windy conditions and terrain and multiple exposures, additional resources were requested from Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Hankins-North Fort, Old Fort and Woodlawn fire Departments.

Hudlowe and Union Mills fire departments from Rutherford County aided with station and district coverage during the event.

The workshop was a complete loss with 12.8 acres burned. McDowell EMS and McDowell Rescue provided medical support on scene to ensure the safety of firefighters. No one was injured in this incident. The cause of the fire is still undetermined and remains under investigation, according to Tipton.