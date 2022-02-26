Area Boy Scouts earning their way. Adventure Cards out for 2022.

New, improved and renamed Boy Scout Scout Adventure Cards for 2022 began circulating around Burke and McDowell counties on Saturday.
These discount cards provide unlimited discounts for McDowell and Burke businesses, plus one-time use “snap-off” discounts at Tractor Supply and Artesana Ice Cream.
The Piedmont Council, which covers 12 NC counties, encourages Scouts to “pay their own way” to a Scouting Adventure of their choice. That could be summer camp, a whitewater rafting trip, a hiking adventure or anything else that Scout desires.
The most important point is to take on the responsibility of paying their own way. One of the 12 points of the Scout Law is “A Scout is Thrifty.”
Being able to work, earn money and use that money to pay for something they must otherwise rely on someone else for is a rite of passage they’ll remember for a lifetime, say leaders.
“Selling Scout Adventure Cards helps build confidence and teaches Scouts that they can earn their own money and spend wisely on adventures they’ll always remember”, says Cristy Gupton, membership chair of the Lake James District which covers Burke and McDowell counties. “We’re so thankful to our local business community for participating in this initiative that teaches our leaders of tomorrow these lifelong principles. Tractor Supply stores have accommodated Scouts who need a place to sell their cards and you’ll find a Scout ready to exchange $10 per card with you most Saturdays at your local Tractor Supply’s front entrance.
Scout Adventure Cards will be sold in the community for the months of March and April. The card’s discounts last until Feb.28 of 2023.
ABOUT LAKE JAMES DISTRICT OF THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA: The Lake James District serves over 1,000 youth across McDowell and Burke Counties through the 4 programs of the Boy Scouts of America; Cub Scouts, Scouts-BSA, Venturing, and Exploring; with a growing number every year. By working through a group of more than 250 volunteers, on both the local unit and district level, up to the council board these young people can build life skills and develop character traits any community needs.