Area Boy Scouts earning their way. Adventure Cards out for 2022.

New, improved and renamed Boy Scout Scout Adventure Cards for 2022 began circulating around Burke and McDowell counties on Saturday.

These discount cards provide unlimited discounts for McDowell and Burke businesses, plus one-time use “snap-off” discounts at Tractor Supply and Artesana Ice Cream.

The Piedmont Council, which covers 12 NC counties, encourages Scouts to “pay their own way” to a Scouting Adventure of their choice. That could be summer camp, a whitewater rafting trip, a hiking adventure or anything else that Scout desires.

The most important point is to take on the responsibility of paying their own way. One of the 12 points of the Scout Law is “A Scout is Thrifty.”

Being able to work, earn money and use that money to pay for something they must otherwise rely on someone else for is a rite of passage they’ll remember for a lifetime, say leaders.