April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in McDowell. Wear Blue Day on Friday.

When children and families face the pain and trauma of child abuse, a child advocacy center provides consolidated care and a source of comfort, information and a solution.

Advocacy centers bring law enforcement, medical care, therapy and social services together under one roof, sparing children the continued trauma of sharing their stories multiple times.

Friday, April 1, marks the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month when the McDowell County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) joins a national effort to raise awareness about child abuse, neglect and prevention efforts. The McDowell County CAC aims to communicate the importance of arming families with knowledge, according to a news release.

Child abuse is endemic, and during times of crisis, families are under great stress. That pressure can lead to significant increases in the risk of child maltreatment. Navigating COVID-19 can overload parents and caregivers through events like loss of employment, loss of income, complicated new child care arrangements and schooling, and food insecurity. The outreach, programs and strategies proven and provided by the CAC help strengthen families resulting in better care for their children.

“April is a reminder that this critical work of protecting children is not only our responsibility but one that is shared by our entire community,” says Beth Bruder Dagenhart, Children’s Advocacy Center program director for Southmountain Children and Family Services. “When you see the pinwheels and blue ribbons, the traditional symbols of Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness, remember that everyone has a role to play in keeping kids safe.”

“Too often, our society thinks of raising healthy children as a parent or caregiver’s responsibility alone,” said Chris Jernigan, executive director of Southmountain Children and Family Services. “In reality, we all benefit when we work together to reduce the stress placed on families.”

The McDowell County Children’s Advocacy Center will use the national symbol of child abuse prevention — pinwheels — as a physical reminder of the happy childhood every child deserves throughout the month.

The monthlong outreach effort will kick off on Friday with Wear Blue Day. This national day of support lets others know that you support strong families and positive childhood experiences.

Participants are encouraged to submit photos on Wear Blue Day at www.facebook.com/mcdowellcac.

The center will be amplifying the message throughout the month with family-friendly activities such as planting a “pinwheel garden” as well as a walk/run with the Department of Social Services (the date will be announced later).

By working together, local residents can help prevent child abuse.

Southmountain Children and Family Services (SCFS) helps children and families overcome devastating traumas and create positive social skills, behaviors and lifestyles. A nationally accredited organization headquartered in Morganton, SCFS operates the state’s first and only foster community and 10 Children’s Advocacy Centers and evidence-based treatment centers serving 16 counties in North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Mitchell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson and Yancey, according to the news release.

Information about SCFS, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.southmountain.org or by calling 828-584-1105.