Applications open for NC Artist Support Grant

Artists from McDowell County are now eligible for Artist Support Grants, a one-year regional grant program developed by the North Carolina Arts Council in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant, operated by local arts councils, will fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established non-student artists to create work, improve their business operations or bring creative work to new audiences.

The Artist Support Grants replaces the Regional Artist Project Grants (RAP-G) for one year. The program will be administered by the Burke Arts Council, Caldwell Arts Council, United Arts Council of Catawba County, Iredell Arts Council, McDowell Arts Council Association, Hiddenite Center and Rock School Arts Foundation, in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Grants will range from $500 to $3,000. Applications are due by Oct. 1. Details of eligibility, scope, timeline, ineligible projects and more are available at mcdowellarts.org/asg.

Artists may contact Executive Director Susan Pyatt-Baker at McDowell Arts Council for the application and any questions at mcdowellarts@gmail.com.

The grants can support:

Creation of new work;

Career promotion;

Material and equipment purchases;

Professional development workshops;

Travel expenses.