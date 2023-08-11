A residential fire in Marion on Friday resulted in three injured people being transported to three different hospitals.

On Friday at approximately 12:12 p.m., Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 69 Mountain St. in Marion.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they witnessed smoke coming from the right side of the duplex apartment.

A total of three patients were outside of the residence being treated for their wounds by McDowell County Emergency Services.

The fire was under control within eight minutes of arrival. The fire started as a cooking fire on the kitchen stove with hot grease, according to a news release.

McDowell EMS paramedics were called to the scene of the house fire involving three patients. One patient was airlifted in critical condition by MAMA to N.C. Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. A second patient was airlifted in critical condition by MedCenter Air to Atrium Health in Charlotte. A third patient in stable condition was transported to Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

No emergency personnel members were injured during this incident.

Responding agencies were on the scene for an hour and a half.

Agencies assisting with this incident include the Marion Fire Department, Pleasant Gardens Fire & Rescue, Woodlawn-Sevier Fire Department, Hankins-North Fork Fire Department, Glenwood Fire Department, Dysartsville Fire Department. McDowell Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell County Emergency Management, McDowell County Fire Marshal's Office and McDowell County Sheriff's Office, according to the news release.