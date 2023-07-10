A second person has died as a result of the three-vehicle wreck that happened Thursday north of Marion.

On Thursday morning, a wreck involving three vehicles and seven people happened on U.S. 221 north of Marion near the Quality Stone business. Delaney Janet Leierzapf, 21, of Cary was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a passenger in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was identified as her boyfriend. The name on his N.C. driver’s license was listed as Caius Jaymes Arrington, 20, of Bakersville. He was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville for his injuries, according to a report by the N.C. Highway Patrol.

However, friends of his have since stated on Facebook that he chose to go by the last name of Peterson, rather than Arrington. He was well known in Mitchell County for his skills as a basketball and football player.

“Caius Peterson was a young boy from Mitchell County who was interested in sports,” reads an online tribute. “Peterson was a wonderful football and basketball player at Mitchell just a couple of years ago. Furthermore, he was a family man who shared a close relationship with many people. His playing skills were also loved by many people.”

Over the weekend, the young man was taken off life support and an honor walk was held at Mission Hospital as his organs would be donated. First Sgt. J.E. Reid with the Highway Patrol confirmed to The McDowell News that Arrington (or Peterson) had died Sunday.

In addition, the driver of the pickup truck — Ricky McPeters, 66, of Burnsville — that hit the Jeep Cherokee head-on is still at Mission Hospital, Reid said on Monday.

The wreck happened at 10:20 a.m. Thursday when McPeters’ 2012 GMC pickup was traveling southbound on U.S. 221 North and crossed the centerline. McPeters’ truck then hit another vehicle that was traveling north. The second vehicle was a 2022 Buick.

The driver of the Buick was Lori McIntire, 58, of Spruce Pine. She had three passengers in her car. They were Emily Wantz, 22, of Spruce Pine; Kevin McGrew, 25, of Spruce Pine; and an infant girl who was born in February of this year. They were not injured, according to a report by Trooper B.M. McDaniel.

McPeters’ truck then continued south and next hit a third vehicle head-on. That third vehicle was the Jeep Cherokee with Arrington (or Peterson) and Leierzapf inside.

The circumstances behind the wreck were still under investigation as of Monday morning, according to Reid.

Reid said the Highway Patrol will do its best to piece together what happened and provide the grieving people with answers to what caused this tragedy.