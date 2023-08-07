VALDESE -- For the past 48 years, the town of Valdese has come together one weekend a month to celebrate the founding of the town. The celebration will return on Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12, bringing people from near and far an opportunity for entertainment for all ages while recognizing the town's history.

Festival highlights this year include a classic car cruise-in, regional bocce tournament, free children’s area, attraction tours, outdoor drama, a wide variety of live entertainment, and more than 150 food and artisan vendors, according to a press release from the town.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday when Main Street in Valdese will close to through traffic but open to foot traffic to attend a classic car show while enjoying local fare along with a variety of festival foods, including Dig 'n' Dogs and Village Inn Pizza, along with a variety of beverage vendors. Domestic beers will be available for purchase on behalf of Burke Sunrise Rotary and Waldensian Style Wines will be pouring all night, including their famous Brenda’s Peach Bellini. Those who consume alcohol can only do so within the allowed areas of the festival.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the musical entertainment will begin with a performance by Southside Station, a 5-piece variety band of musicians of vocalists and musicians dedicated to playing acoustic guitar, lead guitar, bass, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, harmonica and drums. Their song list consists of legendary dance hits, rock, country, yacht rock and singer/songwriter hits, according to their website. Southside Station shares the talents of veteran musicians that they have shared the stage including Charlie Daniels, ZZ Top, Styx, Foreigner, Jimmy Buffett, Sara Evans, Sheryl Crow and many more.

Shortly after dusk, a brilliant and impressive fireworks display will be launched from behind the Old Rock School, offering colorful bursts that will be able to be viewed from all over downtown.

The fun will continue Saturday with a day full of shopping, activities and entertainment, including:

9 a.m. - Tumblemania Performance: Enjoy a special performance at the Main Stage as local tumblers share their flips, jumps and dance moves.

10:30 a.m. - Old Colony Players Reenactment from “From This Day Forward”: The cast from the Historic Outdoor Drama will share a reenactment of the production including French hymns and sword fighting.

11 a.m. – Music by Pandemonium: Enjoy the steel drum sounds of Pandemonium as they join the Waldensian Festival. Their soothing mix of melodies will be sure to provide the perfect background music for all the festivities.

Noon – Music by Garrett Huffman: Huffman’s musical journey began in the spring of 2020 when he decided to teach himself to play the guitar over quarantine. From there, he fell in love with music and developed a passion for song writing. He plays a variety of different music genres including country, '80s, and alternative pop. Huffman is a 2023 nominee for a finalist for the Carolina Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year.

2 p.m. – Debbie Huffman Dance Academy Demonstration: Local Valdese dance studio will offer a special presentation by their dance students. DHDA offers dance classes for ages 3 thru 18. Teaching ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, and hip hop including beginning introductory acrobatics. With over 30 years of experience, they are dedicated to the art and expect our students to be also.

3 p.m. – Music by the Night Move Band: With a cast of musicians that can each boast over 25 years of experience this band is just as home on stage in front of a large festival crowd as they are playing for a private party. With a diverse song list including artists such as The Temptations, Delbert McClinton, The Tams, The Four Tops, Wilson Pickett, The Drifters, Kool & The Gang, Huey Lewis & The News, and many more this band comes ready to please any audience.

7 p.m. – Music by Ryan Perry (festival headliner): Ryan Perry has cemented himself as one of the hot country acts in the Southeast. Opening for Tracy Lawrence, Colt Ford, Toby Keith, Jamey Johnson, Ronnie Dunn, and more, Perry is versatile and entertains country-loving crowds of all ages. With a raw and rugged talent, his charisma, and a fierce passion for quality country music, Ryan Perry is quickly cementing himself as one of country’s next big stars, his website says. Hailing from the mountains, of Western North Carolina, Perry has a voice you won't forget and a vibe that is contagious. As a singer and songwriter, Perry credits Travis Tritt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, and Luke Combs as his biggest influences.

In addition to the plethora of entertainment, other activities taking place during the festival weekend include:

Great Waldensian Footrace

Each year during the festival the Great Waldensian Footrace is held. This event begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. with a 5 and10k run starting at the Valdese Community Recreation Center. As in past years, runners will head down Laurel Street, then onto Lovelady before making their way back. The 5k runners will double back before they hit Lovelady, avoiding the long uphill stretch. Children are also included in this fun event by joining in the one-mile Fun Run immediately after the 5 and 10k race. Race will feature fruit, drinks, etc. Valdese Community Center Pool and splash pad will be available to all participants and guests.

Le Phare Des Alpes hosts Regional Bocce Tournament

The Waldensian Festival would not be complete without bocce. The Western North Carolina Regional Tournament, sponsored and hosted by the Le Phare des Alpes (LPDA) located on Laurel Street South, will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. The top three winning teams will qualify for the state tournament. This year’s local and state competitions do not have an age limit as in previous years. Bocce, a game similar to lawn bowling, was a favorite pastime of the early settlers in Valdese and continues to prove entertainment for young and old. The LPDA will also be serving hot Waldensian Bread cooked right onsite in the wood burning oven, and a favorite food of the Waldensians, soutissa, a pork based sausage.

Information booth and vendors open

Located at the corner of Rodoret & Main Street, Festival attendees are invited to visit the Valdese Information and Merchandise Booth. Information on all event activities will be available. Valdese T-shirts, Valdese license plates, decals and flags will be available for purchase. More than 150 food and craft vendors will flood Main Street from Carolina Street to the Old Rock School on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. A wide variety of festival booths will be represented, including handmade crafts, furniture, apparel boutiques, children’s activities, giveaways and, of course, all the street food favorites.

Free Children’s Area at Waldensian Presbyterian Church

New this year, the Waldensian Presbyterian Church will present a free community children’s area featuring multiple bouncy houses, including an 80-foot waterslide obstacle course. Art in the Park activities at Centennial Fountain include finger painting, sponge painting, stamps, and more. A variety of fun sports and lawn games will be available, including bocce - a favorite Waldensian pastime. Stop by the tasting tent for a sample of delicious soutissa, grapes, breadsticks and cheese. Enjoy tours of the stunning Waldensian Presbyterian Church sanctuary featuring a special children’s moment with worship and music and a history of the church’s stain glassed windows. Some festivities start at 9 a.m. with the majority taking place between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Farris Insurance Agency presents chainsaw artist Mountain Mike

Festival sponsor Farris Insurance Agency will host Mountain Mike an international speed carver and Masterpiece carver, who holds the title of "Master of the Chainsaw" 2016 and 2017. Mountain Mike was a member of the 2015 U.S. (second place) speed carving team in the world championships; third place in the Australian chainsaw carving championships; won first place at "Carving at the Casino" Seneca, NY, was top auction at Chaptacular Chainsaw Bash in Grey, Ga. two times; and finished first and second at Ridgway Rendezvous in Pennsylvania. He is featured in a seminar on YouTube for Ridgway 2017. Be sure to check out his talents as he will be demonstrating his cutting skills throughout Festival Saturday at the Farris Insurance Agency parking lot, located at the intersection of Main Street and Carolina Street.

For more information about the Waldensian Festival and other Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.