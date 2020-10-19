Animal-vehicle Crashes soar in latest annual NCDOT report

RALEIGH — The frequency of animal-vehicle crashes climbed considerably in the latest annual report from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

There was an increase of more than 2,300 crashes in 2019 when compared to the 2018 statewide total, with the overall figure reaching 20,331 crashes.

The increase can in part be attributed to the growth the state continues to have, with more drivers on the road and more development. That pushes animals, primarily deer, which account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes, into more opportunities for a dangerous encounter with vehicles.

North Carolina is also entering the three worst months for such crashes with October, November and December accounting for half of the annual total over the past three years.

The NCDOT Transportation Mobility and Safety Division study shows animal-related crashes have killed five people, injured more than 2,800 others, and caused nearly $156.9 million in property damage over those three years.

For the 17th year in a row, Wake County leads the rest of the state for animal collisions with 1,023 in 2019 — an increase of 245 from the previous year and its highest total since 2013. Over the past three years, those crashes killed one person, injured 137 and caused $7.3 million in damages.