Animal rescue in McDowell suffers fire. 'Devastated does not begin to describe our grief...'

A McDowell County animal rescue organization has suffered a devastating fire which took the lives of a mother dog and her puppies and caused severe damage to the organization’s facility.

Located at 139 Lytle Mountain Road in Marion, Rusty’s Legacy was founded by Jeri Arledge and its mission is to rescue dogs from high-kill shelters, dogs who have been abandoned or neglected and dogs who are at risk of being taken to the shelter.

But recently, Rusty’s Legacy experienced a tragedy when a kennel burned. A mother dog and her puppies were lost in the fire.

Arledge told The McDowell News that the fire happened early Tuesday morning. “My husband and I were in the yard around 7 a.m. and found the kennel still smoldering,” she said. “Thankfully, it was contained to one kennel. It was a short in a wire we think that started the fire.”

The mother dog was a hound mix with 11 beautiful puppies, according to Arledge.

“Devastated does not begin to describe our grief and emotional pain,” she said to The McDowell News. “We were all very attached to the mother dog.”

After an investigation by a licensed electrician, it appears a wire shorted out and caught a tarp on fire, which engulfed the entire kennel.

“It was horrific,” said Arledge. “A freak accident.”

In addition to the loss of life, the fire destroyed the electrical system for the entire rescue as well as the drainage system for the puppy quarantine where the kennel, the mother dog and her puppies were located.

The cost to replace the electrical system, drainage, kennel and doghouses will be a little more than $8,000, according to a Facebook post.

On the positive side, the licensed electrician is donating his services to repair and upgrade the electrical system for the rescue.

“We have received support and monetary donations from our post on Facebook and a generous donor is matching the funds we are able to raise,” Arledge said. “Within two hours of my telling colleagues of the fire, women from as far away as Boone were at the rescue to support me and assist with cleanup.

“Rusty’s Legacy has many people loving and supporting us locally and throughout the country. What happened is tragic and we at the rescue will need time to heal from our grief. We are taking the needed steps to try and ensure that nothing like this happens here again. We are grateful that the damage was contained to one kennel as we are at capacity.”

“All donations are being matched dollar for dollar,” wrote Cortnie Rohr on Facebook. “This community relies on the hard work that (Arledge) does. She has built this rescue up from nothing, she has given practically her entire being to it. I can't imagine how much her heart is hurting over this loss of the sweet lives she saved. Please, if you can, donate to help relieve the financial burden so she doesn't have to worry.”

Here are some ways you can donate to Rusty’s Legacy:

Venmo: Rustys-Legacy

Cash App: $RustysLegacy

In addition, you can mail donations to Rusty’s Legacy, 139 Lytle Mountain Road, Marion, NC 28752.

For now, Rusty’s Legacy is closed to admissions with the exception of dogs who were adopted through Rusty’s Legacy. If you have a stray dog, you are asked to contact animal control. “If you need to surrender an owned dog, contact the shelter or breeder where you got your dog,” reads a message from the organization.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rustyslegacy.