Animal advocates in Marion hope to find new homes for kittens found in sealed box

McDowell animal advocates are hopeful that someone can adopt several homeless kittens that were found earlier this summer in a taped-up box.

On the evening of Saturday, June 18, four little kittens were found in a box on the Corpening YMCA’s soccer field. The box was taped up with no air holes in the summer heat, which soared up to 89 degrees. I

n a Facebook post, Nikki Chester said her cousin Karen Stroud found the box with the kittens. Stroud was walking the field’s track when she saw it and contacted the Marion Police Department and her cousin Nikki Chester, according to the post.

“(Stroud) thought it might have been YMCA equipment or someone's workout equipment that just got left behind so she went to pick the box up to take to the front door of the YMCA when she realized it was kittens,” wrote Chester on Facebook. “She immediately called me because she knew I worked in animal rescue. I responded IMMEDIATELY and was there on scene within 10 minutes.”

Chester also contacted Joy Harklerode with the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue about the dire situation.

Chester arrived to find two police officers and her cousin, trying to revive and cool these kittens off. They spent a few minutes splashing them with water and wetting their ears and whiskers to cool them down.

“Look, I don't care who you are,” wrote Chester on Facebook. “If you have any human decency about you, you'll agree that this was absolutely cruel. There’s no telling how long they had sat there in that box, without food, water or air, in that heat. It makes me sick.”

The volunteers with the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue took in these kittens, just like they do with other homeless cats and dogs in McDowell County.

“They didn't move the entire time we were driving to meet Joy,” wrote Chester on Facebook. “I cried. I thought the one I had in my hands at the soccer field was going to die - she wasn't moving and wasn't responding to stimuli. None of them tried to escape the open box in my passenger seat. I blasted the AC the whole way to meet Joy, terrified that there had been permanent damage done by the heat to these poor babies.”

These kittens had been crammed in a box no bigger than 2 feet by 2 feet, with no water and no air holes.

Chester called the YMCA to ask about camera footage but the security cameras were down at that time due to switching them over to another system.

“By the next morning, Joy had worked her magic and they were all doing well, and I remember crying again at the relief of it all,” wrote Chester. “That they were safe and they were going to be OK.”

Since then, the orange tabby kittens are still in need of a permanent home. They have been given the names of Beckham, Mia, Marta and Hope and these are names of famous soccer players since they were found on a soccer field.

“Would anyone be willing to adopt or even foster? Please contact either myself or Susan Menard for details,” wrote Chester on Facebook recently.

For more information about adopting the kittens, you can contact Susan Menard with the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue at 828-317-1939 or you can call Nikki Chester at 828-803-3101. You can also message them or the Mercy Fund through Facebook. To adopt a kitten, you can go to Mercy Fund Animal Rescue's Facebook page and click the application link.