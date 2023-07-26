After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.

When a donor makes and keeps an appointment to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead, they can help ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, and people with lifelong blood disorders can get the blood they count on, according to a news release.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors, Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench” to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage. All who come to give through Saturday, Aug. 12, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie, according to the news release.

Here are the upcoming blood donation opportunities in McDowell County from Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Tuesday, Aug. 15:

Marion: Friday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St.; and Tuesday, Aug. 8, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Corpening Memorial YMCA, 348 Grace Corpening Drive.

Nebo: Monday, Aug. 14, 1-5 p.m., Nebo Baptist Church, 5360 U.S. 70 E.

Old Fort: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 12:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 203 E. Main St.

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact — volunteer

A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we approach the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters, according to the news release.

Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

