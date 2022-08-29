Amanda's story: The impact of an overdose on a McDowell County family

Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Year after year, Aug. 31 has been a day to remember those lost to overdose, to raise awareness, and through conversation and education reduce the stigma attached to those suffering through substance use disorder.

Substance use disorder is an illness. It’s an illness that directly impacts the individual who is using; however, this plague directly impacts every person who knows, loves or has met the individual who is using. It has or will touch all of us.

My story is personal. This is only part of Amanda’s story, but it’s the part that may help others. My hope is that by sharing our experience anyone reading it will know “you are not alone.” The plague of substance use disorder affects the body, mind, and spirit of everyone who suffers through it or just watches from the sidelines. There is a ripple effect that is far reaching.

It was Dec. 23, 2021, our household is bustling with children laughing and playing. The house is festive with holiday decorations, some used for many years, others new. There are two Christmas trees in the living room. I’m making a list of what needs to be done before tomorrow, Christmas Eve.

My niece and nephew-in-law will be taking packages and goodies to Amanda tomorrow. We’re all wanting her to know how much we miss and love her. It’s hard as she’s been out of the house for two Christmas holidays.

Amanda, her daughter and her fiancé came to live with me in December 2017. She and Kyle were married in my living room with immediate family, including her daughter, attending. We observed all the traditions of a ceremony conducted by our pastor and a reception that included a cheesecake from Bruce’s Fabulous Foods.

Entries were made in the family Bible as the story of our family continues.

In April, my sister called to let me know that she had discovered a number of items missing from around her house and asked if I was having any issues. I told her that I had noticed money missing. She recommended I take a good look around.

I discovered a number of sentimental items, including my mother’s silver flatware, my dad’s guitar and several pieces of my jewelry were missing. I was beyond livid. Being me, I went to the Marion Police Department and filed a report. An investigation revealed pawn tickets in Kyle’s name and I worked with MPD to file charges.

Before the charges were filed, Kyle moved out. Amanda stayed along with her daughter. We had a number of conversations during which Amanda tried to take the blame. Since her name wasn’t on the pawn tickets, there wasn’t much to be done about her except to tell her I knew she was involved.

It wasn’t long after that that her first overdose occurred at the house. I had no idea she was using drugs. She collapsed in the kitchen floor. I tried to revive her then saw her convulse and her lips began to turn blue.

I called 911. This part of the story was written about last year, so I won’t repeat it. She was given multiple opportunities to receive services, including medical assisted treatment. However, there were several other overdose incidents. DSS was involved because of Amanda’s daughter. Life was very messy.

Amanda made a huge mistake several months later by trying to cash one of my checks; fortunately, the bank called before cashing it. As soon as she came home, I told her she had to leave and she was not taking her daughter with her.

Over several months, I went through the legalities of engaging an attorney to ensure my grand-niece was protected and safe. Amanda was told she could visit with advance notice and that she had to be sober when she showed up. She was encouraged to make phone calls and visit. She had one call with her 2-year-old daughter in April 2020. That was the last time they spoke to each other. Kyle ended up doing jail time in McDowell and Buncombe counties as well as in Georgia.

Amanda has been through a lot and is deep into her addiction. Amanda experienced homeless circumstances in Asheville, living in an encampment. I lost count of the number of tents, blankets and other "camping" gear my sister and I provided along with boxes of food, restaurant gift cards and clothes.

Eventually, thanks to resources in Asheville, Amanda was living at the Ramada Inn. There were other folks living there under similar circumstances. They formed a "family" of sorts and, in theory, looked after each other. She stayed in touch through social media and phone numbers of her friends. My niece frequently called around to make sure someone knew where Amanda might be and left messages to have her call one of us. That seemed to work well. Amanda stayed in touch, and called her sister, her mother or me, especially if she was feeling sick.

The Christmas Eve visit was planned with her for some time as we wanted to be sure to coordinate plans with her so there are no surprises for anyone. It’s late morning Dec. 23. My niece’s phone rings. I look up when I hear her say, “What? No, you better be kidding me. Are you sure? When?”

I knew in my heart that disaster had struck. I said, “Is it Amanda?” I got an affirmative head shake in response. I don’t really remember the next part of the conversation. I believe my niece told me that the call was from one of Amanda’s friends. My niece started making phone calls to Mission Hospital and law enforcement trying to find out more information. In the meantime, I made the call to my sister, Amanda’s mother. Her anguished scream and the phone hitting the floor still rings in my head.

The nightmare got worse.

Once my niece found out that Amanda had been taken to the hospital and was pronounced, there were many hoops to jump through before we spoke with someone who would talk with us. There were no authorizations in place to release information to anyone and trying to prove identity over a telephone connection is a challenge. After my niece made the right connection, there were other hurdles to overcome. Amanda’s appearance had changed so much from her official ID, that her identity could not be confirmed. My niece identified her from tattoo photos.

During all this, my sister was also trying to connect to officials in Asheville. She and her husband, Amanda’s dad, needed time to pack and get on the road for the five-hour trip to Asheville from Georgia. They wanted to see their daughter and confirm for themselves that this was real. To confirm that Amanda was gone from this world. Unfortunately, they were told that there was no need for them to come to Asheville as there was no option for them to view the body. The body would be sent to the medical examiner in Raleigh then returned to Asheville.

No one had a definitive idea when that might happen. Insisting didn’t change or modify procedures. There was no way to see Amanda before the body was sent to Raleigh. It’s the Christmas holiday and Amanda’s cause of death is presumed to be overdose — based upon witness statements and EMS reports, and she’s an indigent person — everything will be delayed.

In the meantime, I feel like the world is tilted and I’m stuck. My family foundation is fractured. My mind is whirling through denial, anger, helplessness and physical pain. I knew I had to tell Amanda’s daughter that her mother had died. She’s way too young to comprehend what death means, but I knew that there would be a lot of activity and conversation over the coming days and she needed to have some frame of reference for the change in atmosphere and energy in the house.

I’ve now told a mother she’s lost a daughter and a daughter that she’s lost her mother. My niece has lost her only sister and is suffering. She is being strong for all of us and preparing herself for what’s ahead. My son and daughter-in-law are concerned about my well-being. Everyone is upset.

Christmas went forward. Gifts were exchanged and holiday food was eaten. Adults did a fair job of pretending at "normal." Amanda’s daughter frequently asked about her mom. She would say, “My mom died. She took some bad medicine.”

The hardest question to answer was, “Where is my mom?” I struggled with this one. You see, Amanda had told me that her beliefs were different than mine. I asked her if she believed in God and that Jesus was His son? She actually told me she believed in God, but wasn’t sure Jesus was the Messiah.

How do I answer Amanda’s daughter? I prayed and prayed for an answer. The answer came to me and brought comfort to my soul and, I hope, to Amanda’s daughter. I believe my mom and dad, Amanda’s grandparents, were there when Amanda’s spirit left her body. I believe they embraced her into themselves and that she was freed from her demons and at peace. I know my mom and dad are in heaven. So, my answer to the question, “Where is she?” is easy: she’s with her Granny and Pawpaw. Period.

It’s been months since Amanda’s death from overdose — heroin and fentanyl. I believe Amanda was both looking forward to Christmas Eve and was dreading it. I believe she just wanted to rest before seeing family. She did not mean to die; time just ran out for her to find recovery.

Pain is still present with her parents, her sister, her daughter, with me and the extended family. Overdose — substance use disorder — is with us every single day. It’s up to us to ensure Amanda’s daughter understands all the dynamics of this plague in hopes that she will be spared from further trauma and heartache.

Do you know someone dealing with this disease or who has a loved one suffering through it? Rather than point fingers and find fault, be gentle and kind. Help those suffering find help and remember it’s a lifetime of dealing with substance use disorder ... a lifetime.