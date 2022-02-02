Amanda Elledge Finn named new director of F3ST

The Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail (F3ST) announced Wednesday that Amanda Elledge Finn has been named the new executive director.

Beth Heile, who has been acting as executive director for the past year, will step into the role of president of the F3ST Board of Directors effective immediately.

Finn is the former executive director of Historic Carson House in Marion and has returned to western North Carolina after achieving candidacy in her doctoral studies at North Carolina State University, according to a news release.

“Amanda’s experience in strategic planning, fund development and grant writing made her the perfect fit to ensure F3ST's success and sustainability going forward,” said Heile. “I feel confident the organization will grow under her leadership.”

Finn, a native of McDowell County, said she is “excited to bring my experience with cultural resources and grant writing gained at the National Park Service to move F3ST into the next phase of its mission. Working with familiar faces makes this project all the more exciting.”