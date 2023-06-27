July is a month full of musical talent at The Orchard at Altapass and it all begins this weekend as we lead up to the Fourth of July holiday. This Saturday visitors will be greeted to the sounds Randy Flack will perform at the Orchard and that will be followed by Asheville Junction on Sunday.

The next weekend will feature Split Rail Bluegrass on July 8 while Butterbeans take the stage on Sunday July 9. Good ol’ Boys will make an appearance at the Orchard on Saturday July 15 with Slight Departure playing the next day. The fourth weekend of the month will feature Boone Trail Band on July 22 along with Seth & Sara on July 23. The month concludes with appearances by Dollar Brothers on Saturday July 29 and then Randy Flack returns for another performance on July 30. Each of the musical acts will perform at the Orchard on the weekend’s starting at 2 p.m. and there is no admission for the event.

The standard operating hours for the orchard is Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Other special events for July at the Orchard includes Ron McKinney’s book signing on July 8 (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Other fun things to see and do at the orchard include heyrides every weekend (weather permitting); Hang a tiny monarch on Saturday’s, plant a tiny tree on Sunday. The Apple Core Grill will be open daily from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Orchard at Altapass is located near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working, small-batch heirloom apple orchard and educational venue. Find out more about orchard at their website: altapassorchard.org