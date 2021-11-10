 Skip to main content
'All Together Now!" McDowell takes part in a global theater event.
'All Together Now!" McDowell takes part in a global theater event.

Foothills Community Theatre’s latest show will have families singing and possibly dancing in their seats this weekend during their latest production “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”

The musical revue features a selection of songs from shows including “Rent,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Into the Woods,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Newsies,” “Waitress,” “Mamma Mia!” and many more from the stage and screen.

Foothills Community Theatre is one of many theatre companies performing “All Together Now!” across the globe. This revue was created for theaters around the world to use as a local fundraising event and welcome back the return of live performances over the same weekend in November.

Live performances of “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” will occur on Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at McDowell Technical Community College in Marion.

Tickets may be purchased online by visiting www.FCTPlays.org or at the door. Prices: Adults $16, Seniors (60+) $14, Students $10.

