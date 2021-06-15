Alignment Healthcare to expand into McDowell, 11 other counties in 2022

Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare on Tuesday announced plans to expand its coverage in North Carolina to 12 new counties, including McDowell, in 2022.

The company’s Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans will then be available in 15 counties in the state, pending regulatory approval.

The company already serves the Research Triangle and greater Raleigh area with a provider network that includes some of the nation’s largest hospital systems, and this expansion will help reach the state’s hundreds of thousands of Medicare-eligible seniors. Medicare’s annual enrollment period begins Oct. 15, 2021.

“Alignment Healthcare has served Medicare Advantage members across North Carolina for years, so bringing our signature health plans to more seniors across the state is a natural next step — especially as seniors look for better coverage options that put their needs front and center,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets, Alignment Healthcare. “As the state’s population grows, each and every senior deserves health plans that offer great benefits, great service and great care coordination to create the best possible experience and outcomes for them.”

Currently, Alignment Health Plan serves Wake, Johnston and Chatham counties of North Carolina.

