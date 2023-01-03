Agencies from McDowell, WNC region prepare for major emergencies

The recent extreme weather was a good reminder that it is important to prepare for emergencies, whether natural or man-made.

Fortunately, McDowell Emergency Services and its partner agencies continuously prepare for emergencies.

The department recently convened the quarterly meeting of its Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) to discuss the winter weather season. More than 35 agencies from across the county, as well as the region, participated in the discussion, which was held at the new McDowell County Emergency Services headquarters on Barnes Road, according to a news release.

The meeting, which was led by Emergency Services Director Will Kehler and his staff, involved a winter weather scenario in which the county has been hit with a significant snowstorm. In this scenario, which is also called a tabletop exercise, the main area of concern was focused on the hypothetical closure of Interstate 40 on Old Fort Mountain and how the community agencies would respond to that event.

During the exercise discussion, representatives from the N.C. Department of Transportation stated they would focus on clearing the snow from the road. The N.C. Highway Patrol and other agencies would concentrate their efforts on removing abandoned vehicles from the roadway in order to keep obstacles out of the way of the plows. Fire and rescue agencies, as well as the North Carolina National Guard, would help remove stranded motorists.

The Department of Social Services and the American Red Cross would be responsible for establishing and operating an emergency shelter if the interstate is closed and travelers are stranded. Officials from both agencies discussed their approach to how they would provide shelter staffing, even in a significant snow event, according to the news release.

“We are extremely fortunate in McDowell County to have such strong partnerships among emergency agencies, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, as well as dedicated community members,” said Kehler. “This strong collaborative spirit enhances our ability to effectively respond to disasters and utilize a whole community approach.”

In addition to winter storms, the LEPC also meets during the year to prepare for other events that might affect McDowell County such as hurricanes, floods and wildfires. The lessons learned from these meetings help local emergency managers better prepare for each event since the various agencies have different perspectives and strengths.

According to Kehler, the discussions help ensure that the agencies collaborate, do not unnecessarily duplicate efforts, and work to protect lives and property.

“McDowell County is fortunate to have agencies that will work together during emergencies,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten. “Mr. Kehler and his staff do a great job of bringing together these agencies in times of crisis for the benefit of the community.”