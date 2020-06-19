Afield in WNC: Hiking a section of the Appalachian Trail

In the past few weeks, I have been in contact with all my many fans. Both of them have asked for a review of a longer, more difficult trail. This week we will explore a section of what is arguably the most famous hiking trail in the United States, the Appalachian Trail. This section is from the Roaring Creek entrance to the trailhead at Highway 19 E in Tennessee.
Appalachian Trail — Roaring Creek to Hwy 19 E
Difficulty: Advanced
Shoes: A solid hiking boot or shoe will be needed. These days, a lot of the through hikers are wearing a trail shoe instead of a heavier boot. I’ve tried both. I still prefer the support of a boot. Just personal preference. You will need to carry at least a day pack, more gear if you plan to camp.
Time: Expect to spend 7-9 hours on the trail if you plan to go straight to the trailhead at Hwy 19 E. If it’s an overnighter, 4-5 hours to the campsite in this article and another 4-5 hours out to the highway. The trail is the same whether you stop for the night or not.
Distance: Total distance one way is 9.16 miles. Elevation gain is about 2,500 feet to top of Big Hump Mountain but you first have to gain about 2,000 feet then lose it because the trail takes you down in the gap between the two mountains and up again to Big Hump. So plan on climbing a total of about 4,000 feet. In this narrative I’m going to discuss an overnight stay between the two mountains (Little Hump and Big Hump).
Safety: I have rated this as an advanced hike because of the elevation change and the technical difficulty of part of the trail. The route starts with forest service road for about eight tenths of a mile with good footing. Then things get steep and the trail is narrow, often slick, with rocks and roots in places. This is a full-on hike. Take water (or a filter — there are water sources along the trail) and food. First aid kit and dry clothes are recommended even for the day hike. You should be experienced enough to monitor how you feel. Seriously, plan this hike. Don’t just get up and go.
Watch for bears. If you spend the night, store your food properly. During my last overnighter there I decided to rest while the rest of the group explored. I was just in my hammock when I heard what I thought was the group returning. It was a mamma bear and her cub coming into the camp. There are several suggested ways of discouraging an advancing bear but hanging from a tree like a giant burrito isn’t on the list. I was lucky. She just sniffed and moved on (which is the usual scenario).
Courtesy: You will encounter other hikers along the way. Some are through hikers who have hiked from Georgia in the south or Maine from the north. If they’ll stop, the conversation is always good. My hiking buddy and I met a young couple who were hiking from Maine. We discovered that they were actually on their honeymoon. He had always wanted to hike the entire AT and decided that now was the time. You could see in his face the exuberance and excitement of covering the hundreds of miles thus far and what was still ahead. In her face you could see someone who was deciding who would keep the silverware and who gets the dog. It’s a long hard trail.
HOW TO GET THERE:
This review is just to get you interested. Buy or download a map for the road and the trail. A GPS doesn’t always work. It’s the AT so there is plenty of information available, including maps that show roads, trails and elevation change. From Marion, take Hwy 221 north toward Spruce Pine. At Spruce Pine take Hwy 19 E toward Cranberry. Along 19 E, about 9 miles out of Spruce Pine, look for Powder Mill Church on the left. Almost immediately you will see a left turn on to Roaring Creek Road. Stay on Roaring Creek Rd for about three miles. At every fork along the way stay to the right. You will come to a Forest Service gate at the end of the road. There is a small parking area to the left. But remember, get a map.
Google maps will find the intersection of Roaring Creek Road and 19 E. Once you are on Roaring Creek, follow my instructions. Plan to have someone at the other end to pick you up if possible. Staging a car at each end is do-able but you have to worry about break-ins.
THE TRAIL: From the gate it’s a simple trail to follow. Just stay on the forest service road. It goes uphill for almost a mile. When you see the old red barn out to the left you will soon see the trail to the right that takes you to the AT. Follow the access trail to the AT for less than a quarter mile. This trail is also uphill and a little rocky and rooty but not too difficult.
You will soon come to an intersection of the AT and the Overmountain Victory Trail. There are a few things to read here at the crossing. Then go to the north up a narrow and pretty steep path. It’s a hard climb to a wooded trail at the top. Follow the trail for about another three miles to the base of Little Hump Mountain. You’ll see what’s ahead from there to the top. Just suck it up and do it. Don’t forget to stop and breathe and take in the view. Hump Mountain (Big and Little Hump) allows a hiker to experience a somewhat rare sight; an Appalachian Bald. Basically, you’re standing in an area at the summit or crest of the mountain that is native grass or shrubs instead of the expected stand of timber.
There are several theories as to why they exist. My favorite claims the existence of giant herbivores from the Pleistocene era that used these areas for grazing. Do some research before you hike. You’ll enjoy it that much more. Plus, the other hikers will be impressed when you use the word “Pleistocene.”
After you summit Little Hump the trail does a button hook to the right and comes down the backside of the hill. The trail will continue down into the forest. Once in the forest there are several campsites. If you go far enough, you’ll find a very good source of water. Did I mention to get a map?
Here’s a tip: When you purchase a map try to go to a store like REI or Diamond Brand. When you get the map, ask if there is someone who has walked the trail you are considering. If so, ask them about camping and water. If I’m buying a map of an area new to me, I will sometimes ask them to make notes on my map before I leave. Many of the salespeople are veteran hikers and eager to help.
Once you get through the forested area, you’ll see Big Hump. Just like Little Hump only higher and steeper.
After crossing the top of Big Hump it’s downhill for the next five miles to Hwy 19 E. I’m not sure if this is the easiest or hardest part of the hike. The downhill hike, after you leave the grassy balds, is rocky, moss covered, very slick and technical for about three miles. With weight on your back it is difficult and time consuming. After 2 ½ to 3 miles you’ll get to Doll Flats. There’s some easy going there but more rocks ahead. Just endure. A couple more miles and you’ll be at 19 E and the end of this adventure.
I hope you enjoy this one. Tell someone where you plan to go and when you plan to return. Stay safe.