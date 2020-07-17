Afield in WNC: A trip down the Blue Trail

The temperature this week has been in the 80s and 90s. Add in the humidity, the heat index, wind chill, rotation of the earth, sunspots, and a comet on the horizon — it’s about 180 in the shade.
So, this week I would like to change gears a bit and talk about another asset we have here in WNC. We now call it the Blue Trail. In the old days, we called it the Catawba River.
First, let’s assume you have access to a canoe, kayak, or a float tube of some sort and the most important thing, you know how to swim. I can’t help you with the swim part, but I will make a few suggestions about how you can find a water vehicle.
For us, there are basically two parts of the Catawba. That part that runs from Old Fort to Lake James and the section from below the Duke power plant to Morganton. I’ll discuss both.
The Blue Trail — Tom Johnson’s to Joseph McDowell Greenway
Difficulty: Moderate. There will be stretches of still water where you have to paddle. It can be hard on the upper body if you’re not used to it. With luck, you will run into a few areas where the water moves a little faster so you will have to be quick with your paddling skills.
Shoes: This is actually an important suggestion. You will most likely be in and out of your boat, so foot protection is important on the river bottom. Wear a light shoe that will not get heavy with the water weight. Certainly, no leather. If you are tubing, shoes are even more important.
Time: Expect to spend 1-3 hours in the water. The longer you take and the more relaxed you can remain, the more you will enjoy the ride.
Distance: For the upper route, I suggest you put in at Tom Johnson Camping World. There is access to the river just across from the café at the campground. I usually stop by the sales office if I plan to leave a vehicle parked in the campground. It never hurts to let them know your there. I’ll get to the route below the dam a little later. From the campground to the takeout is about 3 miles.
Safety: Supposedly, John Wayne once said, “Life is tough, it’s tougher of you’re stupid.” Make sure you know the basics of water safety even if you’re tubing. The river is gentle but there are a few rough spots that can be hazardous. Just be aware and be careful. This is definitely a time when you want to be with others.
Courtesy: There will most likely be folks along the way that will wave from the shore. Always fun. If you encounter folks standing in the water who are trying to catch a fish or two, give them as much room as possible. They will appreciate it.
HOW TO GET THERE: The best thing to do is use Google maps to find the campground and sales office for Tom Johnson’s. Go to the camping area where the little restaurant is and go to the river. You’ll have to walk a bit to find a suitable launch spot. Be careful not to intrude on the campers who have set up residence.
I recommend you park your takeout vehicle at the old Hwy 221 bridge. You will see the parking area. If you are coming out of Marion, you’ll see the brown sign on the right for kayak takeout.
THE RIVER: The river here starts slowly and gives you time to get used to the water and your boat, or tube. The river is wide and fairly shallow, so the cruising is excellent. There are several big turns so the scenery changes. It’s great the see the area from the perspective of the river.
Let me add another safety note here. When there has been heavy rain, and the water is high, this river, like all others, can kill you. I know that you know that, but I had to say it.
After an hour and a half or so, look for the greenway path on your right. When you pass under the Hwy 221 bridge look for the takeout area on your left. If you go under the second bridge, you have gone too far unless you are planning a longer trip to the lake. Just remember where you have parked your takeout vehicle.
In Marion, there is at least one tubing company that will rent you the tube, bus you upriver, and help you launch. They will be waiting at the end to help you out of the water. Not expensive and a turnkey operation. Excellent when you have guests who are looking for something fun to do.
There are a couple of sporting goods stores who will now rent kayaks. I’m not sure of availability these days with all that is going on.
The Blue Trail — Dam at Lake James to Morganton
Difficulty: Moderate Plus. There will be stretches of still water but generally, this part of the river is a little faster. You need to watch for rocks under the surface that can overturn your boat. I have not seen a lot of tubing on this part of the water. Your paddling skills need to be tuned. This should not be a first attempt at paddling. It’s not white water but it can be a challenge.
Time: Expect to spend 2-4 hours in the water.
Distance: For the route below the dam, I like to put in at the Bridgewater Fishing Area at the end of Powerhouse Road. The distance from there to the Watermill Road takeout I use is about 6.5 miles. That’s enough workout for me and gives me time for other things. Like have lunch.
I have started to use Google Maps more and more. You can locate your takeout spot then scout it out. Of course, you need a put in vehicle and another to take you out. It is always nice to have someone drop you off or pick you up.
THE RIVER: The river here starts at a fairly good pace. You need to be comfortable with keeping you boat stable. The first mile or so moves along quickly. Your paddling skills will be used to stay upright. The river is generally wider and swifter below the dam. The scenery is great. It is as pretty in the fall as the summer. I can’t really give you a detailed description because it changes daily. Storms can leave debris or change the course of the paddle route. Just be ready.
If you go further that the takeout I use, you will see a sign that says, “Portage Ahead.” That is no joke. There is a hydraulic ahead. In case you don’t know, that is where the water is rushing over a wide, usually smooth surface. The rushing of the water causes a vacuum under the spillway that will catch and keep you under the water. Pull over as directed by the signage and port your boat around and below the obstacle. If you don’t believe me, look it up.
Safety: Let me end with an important safety note for this part of the river. RIVER FLOW DEPENDS ON THE WATER RELEASE FROM THE DAM. If the dam is releasing water, the river will be higher and faster. Depending on your ability, that could be a good thing. I am giving the website for scheduled releases. Check to be sure when you want to go.
Have a good time and enjoy the river. We’re very lucky to have this resource to use. Stay safe.
As I have mentioned before, nature is a constant. This river will continue to flow toward the ocean. It does not care if you are on it, in it, or under it. It’s just a river.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.