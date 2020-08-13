Afield in WNC - A in Woodlawn to Catawba Footbridge

It was inevitable. Don’t deny it. We are all now asking ourselves, “Does this mask make my butt look big? Well, if the answer is yes, you have a couple of options. You can design a mask that is extra-long and falls gently over the hips, or you can exercise those muscles that seem to be growing to fit your office chair.
Here's a hike that will go after the troublemakers. The pesky gluteus triplets; maximus, medius, and minimus.
Yes, it is a hill. Not a killer but you will sweat a little. Maybe a lot. If you do it right, you’ll feel a little soreness the next day. Don’t worry, it’s a good soreness. But there’s more to gain than a couple of sore muscles. Stick with it to the end and you will see one the prettiest footbridges in WNC.
Woodlawn – To the North Fork of the Catawba River Bridge
Difficulty: Moderate to strenuous.
Shoes: A light to medium weight hiking boot that supports the ankle or a good light weight hiking shoe. You will need good traction on the steep up hill and good support on the descent.
Time: Expect to spend 5 – 8 hours on the trail if you plan to go to the river bridge. I’m going to give you a good turn around that will take about 2 – 2.5 hours if you choose to use it.
Distance: Total distance round trip is a little over 9 miles. Elevation gain is about 150’ to top then down to the bridge. Remember you gain the same on the way back. The summit is at about one third of the linear distance to the bridge. That makes the trip back not quite as steep but the distance over the ground is longer.
Safety: I have rated this as a moderate to strenuous hike mainly because of the elevation change and the occasional short but steep sections of the trail. The route is all forest service road with fairly good footing. Since it is a road, it will be more straight up than switchbacks. As always, take plenty of water and a snack. Monitor how you feel. Be aware of the heat.
Courtesy: You may encounter riders and horses along the way. I have found these folks to be friendly and courteous. Remember to give the horses the right of way and be careful not to scare them. The riders will have control but no need to take a chance. Just stay quiet and out of the way until they pass. Horses are unpredictable. I think most of them think they are smarter than us but look who has to carry someone on their back.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, take U.S. 221 north toward Sevier. About a mile before you get to the turn off to the American Thread Plant, there is a small community called Woodlawn. You will see a small park and picnic area on the left. Look for parking areas on either side of the road. Be careful, a left turn into the park from here is across U.S. 221. This area is sometimes confused with Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The trail starts at the service road gate on the east side of the highway.
THE TRAIL: From the gate it’s a simple trail to follow. Just stay on the forest service road. There are other trail options along the way, but this trail is all FS road. Go up and over the first little hill. You will pass a helicopter landing area on your left. About a half mile in you will see a small clearing on the left side of the road. This is where the Mountains to Sea trail leaves the forest service road and becomes a winding single-track trail up the mountain. Both MTS and the FS road will eventually end at the bridge. There will be a couple more MTS crossings ahead. Today, we stick to the road. I’ll be discussing this MTS when the weather is a little cooler. After about a mile, you will be climbing. The road winds a bit but it’s a clear trail. At a little over a mile, there is another FS gate. It is almost always open. If not, just go around. Keep going. The gate just confirms you’re on the right track. Climb. Climb. Climb. About a quarter of a mile past the second gate, the MTS logo appears again. This is a spot where MTS trail shares the road for a short distance. Finally, you will reach a small meadow on top of the hill. Stop. Take a drink and enjoy the view. As you look north easterly you should see Dobson’s Knob. That’s a hike for another time. You will also see MTS leaving the road again to head off to the left and down the backside of the hill. To the south and east you might see Lake James.
Now, it’s time to make a decision. Monitor how you feel. If you think you have had a good workout, there’s nothing wrong with a turn around here. From here to the bridge is mostly downhill but remember, what goes down must come back up. When you are at the bridge (the halfway point), you will have already walked almost 5 miles. Now you have to climb back out. If you decide to continue, you will be rewarded with a cleverly crafted foot bridge and a great view of the river.
As Paul Harvey would say, “Now, here’s the rest of the story”. By the way, if you are old enough to know Paul Harvey, you should be wise enough to know if you should continue.
It’s downhill from here most of the way to the bridge with a little flat land at the bottom. Stay on the road all the way. After about a mile, you will again see the intersection of the MTS trail. It joins the service road for the last time and continues down to the bridge. MTS crosses the bridge and climbs Dobson’s Knob and heads to the east. For this hike, we will stop and enjoy the foot bridge. Remember, you can, and should turn back at any point if you feel fatigued.
When you get to the bridge that spans the North Fork of the Catawba River stop and have a snack if you brought one. You earned it. This is a great place to take some pictures and just amble for a while. If you are lucky enough to hear the train blow, there’s a couple of things you can do. Head across the bridge to get a closer look as the train goes by, (careful, the engineer isn’t watching for you to come out of the woods) or you can stand in the middle of the bridge. As the train passes, the bridge gently bobs up and down and feels as though we’re having an earthquake, which we never have in North Carolina. Right?
After you have rested, head back up the hill. Same way out as you came in.
If you didn’t make it to the bridge today, save this one for another attempt.
I have a cheat for you that takes about four miles and the return hill climb off the hike. It is a little complicated and will require staging an additional car. If you are interested, send me an email.
