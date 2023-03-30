* WHAT: West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE: Much of the mountains and foothills of North Carolina.

* WHEN: From late Friday night through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS: Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.