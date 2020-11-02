Advance warning: Crooked Creek firefighter accelerates I-40 alert system

New signs with instant information have already provided benefits to drivers on the Old Fort Mountain section of Interstate 40 thanks to the local efforts of a Crooked Creek firefighter.
The digital signs are located around the 77 mile marker heading eastbound on I-40 in McDowell and the 64 mile marker in Black Mountain.
“The signs will provide drivers the information necessary to make safe travel decisions,” Division 13 Traffic Engineer Anna Henderson said. “They can see it right there, in an instant, through their windshield.”
After years of close calls, and in the role of Safety Officer, vice president of the board, brigade and founding member of Crooked Creek Fire Department, firefighter Wayne Lytle thought to use the same kind of concept that Amber Alert signs use for missing children, to be used for emergencies concerning Old Fort Mountain after multiple emergency personnel were injured during emergency calls.
“It’s a very dangerous place to respond. There have been other firemen in the county, seven or eight that we know of, that have received injuries from travelling vehicles while they are attending with wrecks on Old Fort Mountain,” said Lytle. “Personnel are very heavily loaded to make sure the scene is safe, and check on patient care and victims along. with dealing with 60-70 mph traffic.”
The safety project is designed to provide instant information in the event of a crash, maintenance, weather events, emergency events or any other roadway issue on Old Fort Mountain. Advance warning helps drivers make better travel decisions and reduces the possibility of crashes, including secondary crashes.
“The more advance warning we can provide motorists, the better so they can make better and safer travel decisions,” Western ITS Engineer Chad Franklin said. “Drivers will be aware of the issue and they can slow down, or use a detour to bypass the incident”
On the Old Fort Mountain section, I-40 carries about 38,000 vehicles per day — based on the 2018 traffic count — which covers about 1,350 feet in elevation over about 4.5 miles. Crooked Creek Fire Department is located in a rural section of Old Fort that consistently assists rescue and traffic operations on Old Fort Mountain, connecting McDowell and Buncombe counties.
“They have been activated a few times for accidents on the mountain, but can be used for any emergency-related issues,” said Lytle. “Our goal is to reduce the risk of injury to emergency personnel and the motoring public and save lives. We may never know, but if it saves one life it is worth everything and all the time it took.”
Support for the signs came from the Department of Transportation, Old Fort, Crooked Creek and Black Mountain fire departments, McDowell County Emergency Management and McDowell County Commissioners, and Rep. Josh Dobson. The signs were installed this summer for testing but have already been put to good use.
Earlier this year, the signs told drivers “Crash, 5 Miles Ahead, Left Lanes Closed.” It displayed the message while McDowell County EMS, State Highway Patrol and NCDOT personnel worked to reopen the lanes.
