Advance warning: Crooked Creek firefighter accelerates I-40 alert system

The safety project is designed to provide instant information in the event of a crash, maintenance, weather events, emergency events or any other roadway issue on Old Fort Mountain. Advance warning helps drivers make better travel decisions and reduces the possibility of crashes, including secondary crashes.

“The more advance warning we can provide motorists, the better so they can make better and safer travel decisions,” Western ITS Engineer Chad Franklin said. “Drivers will be aware of the issue and they can slow down, or use a detour to bypass the incident”

On the Old Fort Mountain section, I-40 carries about 38,000 vehicles per day — based on the 2018 traffic count — which covers about 1,350 feet in elevation over about 4.5 miles. Crooked Creek Fire Department is located in a rural section of Old Fort that consistently assists rescue and traffic operations on Old Fort Mountain, connecting McDowell and Buncombe counties.

“They have been activated a few times for accidents on the mountain, but can be used for any emergency-related issues,” said Lytle. “Our goal is to reduce the risk of injury to emergency personnel and the motoring public and save lives. We may never know, but if it saves one life it is worth everything and all the time it took.”