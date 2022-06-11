UPDATE: One person dead, others injured in two-vehicle crash south of Marion

One person was killed and others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on NC 226 South near Dysartsvile

Emergency radio traffic of the crash began around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle collision and pronounced one patient deceased, according to Adrienne Rivera Jones, deputy director of the McDowell County EMS.

Three additional patients were involved. Emergency radio traffic said one of the victims of the crash was a 7-year-old child.

Two patients were airlifted to Mission Hospital Asheville and a third patient was transported by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital Asheville, according to Jones.

Emergency workers set up a helicopter landing zone near Tater Town Loop. The crash happened close to McCormick Motor Sports and Towing on 226 South.

The wreck shut down the highway as emergency workers treated patients.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.